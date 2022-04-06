Penelope Cruz Teams With Mediapro Studio to Launch Production Company Moonlyon

Oscar-winning actor Penélope Cruz has joined hands with The Mediapro Studio to launch new production company Moonlyon.

The international and independent production company will focus on producing premium non-fiction and dramatic content.

“I have always been enthusiastic about telling new stories and contributing to the filmmaking process, so I decided to form Moonlyon with The Mediapro Studio,” said Cruz. “With more demand than ever for stories from diverse backgrounds and new parts of the world, I am very happy to be able to continue my work as a producer with a company that I know intimately and that has valuable international positioning experience. Our goal is for Moonlyon to become a quality benchmark with a personality of its own.”

Moonlyon will produce and distribute content with the support of The Mediapro Studio’s infrastructure worldwide. The company currently has 24 offices producing a variety of content for cinema and television throughout the globe.

Cruz has been Oscar nominated several times, most recently for Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers,” and has won for “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.”

“We are really happy. It is a privilege to be Penélope Cruz’s partner in this new adventure,” said Laura Fernández Espeso, CEO of The Mediapro Studio. “We have been working with her for years and our relationship has grown very naturally. We will bring to Moonlyon our knowledge of the industry, our creativity, and our vision for a project that will form part of the international expansion strategy of the studio.”

The Mediapro Studio was launched in 2019 to implement cinema and television production both in Spain and worldwide and to bring together parent company, the Mediapro Group’s content creation units under one umbrella.

Under Espeso’s leadership the company has produced “The Good Boss,” winner of six Goyas, and “Official Competition,” which was a Venice 2021 selection. On the TV and streaming front, the company has partnerships with HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Viacom, WarnerMedia, Netflix and Paramount Plus, among others.