Pathe, Chapter 2 Reteam with ‘Three Musketeers’ Helmer on Epic Thriller Film Adapted From ’13 Days, 13 Nights, in the Hell of Kabul’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pathé and Chapter 2, a Mediawan company, are set to reteam with “Three Musketeers” director Martin Bourboulon on a riveting thriller set in the backdrop of the fall of Kabul and the takeover by the Taliban.

The film is an adaptation of “13 days, 13 Nights, in the Hell of Kabul,” a sprawling real-life account of the events written by commander Mohamed Bida and published by Denoël last month.

Bourboulon, who recently completed shooting “The Three Musketeers,” a big-budget two-part saga based on Alexandre Dumas’ masterpiece, will be filming the movie in French and English with an immersive and ultra-realistic style.

Commander Bida oversaw the exfiltration of the French Embassy and the local population fleeing the new extremist regime. In his book, Bida explains how in August 2021, he and 10 elite police officers provided security at the French embassy in Kabul where 500 people were sheltered, seeking to escape the country. Bida ended up negotiating alone with the Taliban to carry out the evacuation plans while the capital was in complete chaos and people feared an attack within the walls of the embassy. Over the course of 13 days, 2,834 people were rescued by the police, diplomats and soldiers who were dispatched by the French forces in Afghanistan.

Adapted from Bida’s book, the race-again-the-clock thriller will not only chart Bida’s actions but also weave in the human, diplomatic and historical layers of the tragic events, in the veins of “Argo” and “Zero Dark Thirty,” say the producers.

Although the budget has not been unveiled, Ardavan Safaee at Pathe and Dimitri Rassam at Chapter 2 said they are looking to give the epic story a large enough scale and scope. Pathé will release the film theatrically in France and handle international sales.

“As a director I am drawn towards projects that are both large in scope, tailored for the big screen, yet remain emotional, and character-driven, and this true story is a perfect balance of both,” says Bourboulon.

“When I read the book I directly pictured a dizzying dive into the fall of Kabul, but also an immersion in the most intimate aspects of this unique modern times hero,” the French director continues.

Bida, meanwhile, says he was “thrilled to have entrusted (his) story to Pathé, Chapter 2 and Martin Bourboulon.”

“That such a team wants to adapt my book, which is also a life journey, is a great source of pride,” says Bida, adding that he looks forward to “seeing this project of French cinema compete with Hollywood cinema!”

Safaee, president and chairman of Pathé Films, says the company was “immediately captivated by the depth and the universal power of Mohamed Bida’s story.”

“His life path and professional career, up to this climax of August 2021, are the essence of what makes great human narratives. We felt right away like Martin was the ideal director for this ambitious international thriller,” says Safaee.

“It’s in Pathé’s DNA to bring these stories to the big screen, to offer spectators a unique cinema experience,” Safaee continues.

Rassam says he was moved by Bida’s journey after reading the book that Safaee had given to him. “Beyond (Bida)’s exceptional account of events in Kabul and his heroic behavior during this incredible exfiltration,” Rassam says was compelled to tell Bida’s “life journey and exemplary dignity.”

Rassam also says it made sense to reteam with his partners on “The Three Musketeers,” Bourboulon and Pathé, on such a project considering Bida’s “heroism and panache.”

Pathé boasts an impressive lineup for 2023, which includes both “Three Musketeers” movie, as well as “Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom,” all of which are aimed to be cinematic events and will come out first in theaters. Chapter 2 is also pursuing its strategy to focus on strong IP’s. Rassam notably produced the Cesar-winning “The Little Prince.”