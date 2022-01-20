Paris Images Online Attracts Top French Film, TV & Tech Players

Paris Images Online, an industry showcase promoting locations in the French capital, has lured some of France’s top dogs, including Federation Entertainment’s Pascal Breton, “Sing 2” producer Jacques Bled, and “Notre Dame on Fire” filmmaker Jean-Jacques Annaud. The conference is taking place on Jan. 24 as part of the Paris Images conference, which kicks off Thursday and runs through Jan. 29.

Co-organized by France’s National Film Board (CNC), the event comprises several round tables and case studies bringing together professionals and talents who worked on high-profile films and TV shows, which recently shot or did their post-production in Paris, from Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” to Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater,” season 2 of “Emily in Paris” and the upcoming “Marie-Antoinette” series.

The event kicks off with a case study on “The Last Duel” with Béatrice Bauwens, VFX and post director at MPC Film & Episodic, John Bernard, producer and CEO at Peninsula Film, and Fanny Petit Van-Tornhout, film commissioner at Dordogne Film Commission.

The Matt Damon starrer “Stillwater” is being discussed by Firststep founder and producer Raphaël Benoliel, with Vanessa Kuzay, film commissioner Marseille Film Commission, David Piechaczek, location manager, and Anne Fremiot, casting director.

Annaud is also participating in the event to shed light on his upcoming film “Notre Dame on Fire,” alongside the cinematographer Jean-Marie Dreujou, and art director Jean Rabasse. Meanwhile, British director Pete Travis, who is helming the upcoming Canal Plus series “Marie-Antoinette,” is sharing his experience filming the show with production designer Jean-Baptiste Leclerc, costume designer Madeline Fontaine, and CAPA TV producer Claude Chelli.

The first round table, titled “Mission Impossible,” explores the ways in which the country was able to sustain its local and international production levels throughout the pandemic. Some of the aspects debated on the panel are the tax rebate, studios and crews. Participants are Breton, Bernard, Anne Seibel, production designer of “Emily in Paris, Hélène Dudragne, film commissioner at Film Paris Region, Benoit Ruiz, co-founder of Workflowers, and Margaux Durand-Rival VP creative at Dark Matters.

A second panel surveys the country’s robust animation, VFX and VR business, which have been bolstered by the country’s tax rebate and rising content demand from streaming services. Participants are Bauwens, Bled, who presides Illumination McGuff (“Sing,” “Despicable Me”), as well as Antoine Cayrol, co-founder and producer at Atlas V (“BattleScar”), and Cécile Blondel, director of international development at the prestigious Gobelins school.