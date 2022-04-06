Paramount Global Promotes Pam Kaufman to President, Consumer Products and Experiences

Pam Kaufman will take on the role of president, consumer products and experiences, effective immediately, at Paramount Global.

In addition to leading the consumer products business representing over $5.5 billion in worldwide retail revenue, Kaufman will now have oversight across the Paramount global portfolio of live experiences including hotels, resorts, theme parks, tours, and Broadway, as well as VidCon and gaming.

Kaufman will continue to report to Brian Robbins, president and CEO, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon and chief content officer, kids and family, Paramount Plus and Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO, Paramount international networks, studios and streaming.

Kaufman’s current consumer products role includes managing worldwide product merchandising and licensing as well as business development, marketing, franchise planning, creative strategy, retail sales and consumer insights. The company is also expanding into non-fungible tokens (NFTs), in a collaborative effort driven by the consumer products division to bring some of the biggest Paramount’s franchises and characters to the metaverse.

The executive’s oversight of the consumer products business covers the global Paramount portfolio including franchises “PAW Patrol,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “JoJo Siwa,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Avatar,” “Star Trek,” “South Park,” “Emily in Paris,” “Yellowstone,” “The Godfather” and “Top Gun.”

Robbins said: “Pam is a dynamic and authentic leader who deeply understands the consumer. Her engaging and strategic approach will create innovative consumer touchpoints offering fans even more access to experiences with our franchises and characters.”

Annecchino added: “The consumer products business has grown exponentially under Pam’s leadership and we’re thrilled to expand Pam’s global role to encompass more ways our fans can experience our brands and IP. Pam is a visionary who leads with compassion, has boundless energy and is a unifying presence for our business across our global markets.”