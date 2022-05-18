Panoramica, a Curated Spanish Film Platform, Announces Launch (EXCLUSIVE)

In response to shifting dynamics at film festivals, many of which have been impacted by the pandemic, a new curated Spanish film platform, Panoramic.film is entering the market.

Spearheaded by curator Xavier Puerto, director of the Festival REC de Tarragona and a Spanish-language film programmer for the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia, Panoramica’s offer is two-fold: “We offer festivals the possibility of completing their line-up with especially curated programs and, through our selective catalogue, offer filmmakers the chance to see their films extend their rounds on the international festival circuit,” said Puerto.

The idea for the platform came about after conversations with various festival heads and cultural institutions as they grappled with the changes brought about by the pandemic, with many forced to hold online or hybrid editions.

“On the other hand, it is a common conversation among filmmakers that most films, for a variety of reasons, have a very ‘short’ life on the festival scene, regardless of their quality,” Puerto noted.

With a number of festivals coming to realize that a hybrid version has enabled them to reach audiences beyond their borders, many have embraced it for the long term.

“We want to help festivals with the sometimes rather complex process of presenting a hybrid version and help its audiences discover hidden gems,” said Puerto.

In practice, Panoramica is integrated into the programming of the festival itself, as well as on its website with a series of conditions such as viewings with geo-blocking, specific dates or viewing limitations. With more festivals offering an online or hybrid version, Panoramica appears as a complement to the festivals’ regular programming. “Panoramica is not a streaming platform for festivals but a catalog of Spanish cinema with its own platform,” it stated.

Festivals will be able to choose between their favorite works from the Panoramica general catalog, where a series of tours or curatorial itineraries are also presented that organize the works into different thematic proposals as prepared by the team of programmers and curators.

Among the titles available in the Panoramica catalog are such notable titles as David Moragas’ “A Stormy Night,” David Macián’s “La Mano Invisible” (2016) and “Young and Beautiful” (2018)” by Marina Lameiro.

With regards to rates, Puerto explained: “To set a specific rate, many parameters must be assessed, such as the number of films in each program, the number of ‘viewings’ in each title, as well as availability by dates. In this way, specific agreements will be reached with each festival, always with accessible costs, since the aim of the project is to collaborate with and participate in festivals.”