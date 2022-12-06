Outplay Films Takes on Ventana Sur Primer Corte Winner ‘Leon’ (EXCLUSIVE) 

Outplay Films has taken on Ventana Sur Primer Corte winner “Leon,” a relationship drama directed by Andrea Nachon and Papu Curotto, for international sales. It will also handle distribution in Frae.

In this Argentine story, Julia’s girlfriend, Barbie, has died leaving her fighting to keep their restaurant afloat and battle for custody of Barbie’s son, whom they raised together, with the son’s father.

“In addition to the love for her partner lost, there is the love for the family and the life they built together, so she fights to recompose herself and recover that life that seemed lost,” the synopsis says.

Produced by Argentina’s Hain Cine, the film is directed by Nachón and Curroto, the writer and director of “Esteros,” which won a Special Jury Prize and Audience Award at Brazil’s Gramado Festival.

Screening early at last week’s Ventana Sur in its Primer Corte pix-in-post showcase, “León” was always a favourite in the section among the international distributors attending the event. It went on to win the Primer Corte’s biggest single prize, Canal+’s Cine+ Club Award, consisting of a €15,000 ($15,600) prize to a French distributor buying the film.

“We are very happy to see that this beautiful film was awarded. We are also thrilled to be able to collaborate again with ‘Leon’s’ co-director Papu Curotto,” said Diego Carazo-Migerel, head of international sales & acquisitions at Outplay. “We managed internationally and distributed his previous film ‘Esteros.’ It is amazing to be able to work again with such talented artists.”

“León tells how a family goes through mourning. Its strength lies in the fact that it does not rejoice in pain, but rather makes the axis in interpersonal relationships and in the healing process of the characters showing another type of queer story,” noted producer Santiago Podesta at Hain Cine.

Primer Corte unspooled over Nov. 28-Dec. 2 in Buenos Aires at Ventana Sur, Latin America’s biggest film-TV market, backed by the Cannes Film Market and Festival and Argentina’s INCAA film agency.

“After discovering ‘Leon’ at Ventana Sur, we really felt that this is a strong film covering such important topics like family rights for LGBTQ+ couples,” said Carazo-Migerel.

He added: “Outplay Films is looking for strong LGBTQ+ stories that show today’s society’s issues, including problems people have to face even more when they are part of a minority. For us, shedding light on this topic is the only way to give it some attention. As the international and French representative, we want to show to the audience a universal film where family, love and respect are central.”

Other current titles at Outplay include Argentine David Marcial Valverdi animated feature “The Sharpness of the Scissors,” Erblin Nushi’s “I Love You More,” a queer Kosovo/Alabanian coming of age film, and Rolando Colla and Josef Burri Swiss doc feature “Out of Uganda,” about four young Ugandans seeking exile from homophobia in their homeland.