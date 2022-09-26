‘Our Man From Jersey,’ Starring Halle Berry, Mark Wahlberg, Shoots in Croatia, Slovenia

Netflix’s “Our Man From Jersey,” starring Halle Berry, Mark Wahlberg and J.K. Simmons, is coming close to wrapping its shoot in Croatia and Slovenia, according to Film New Europe.

The film, based on a screenplay by David Guggenheim and Joe Barton, has been described as a “blue-collar James Bond.” Wahlberg plays a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, who is thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high-school ex-girlfriend Roxanne (Berry) recruits him on a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission.

It is directed by Julian Farino, and produced by the U.S.’s Closest to the Hole Productions, owned by Wahlberg. The producers are Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Jeff Waxman.

The producers have applied for Croatia’s 25% cash rebate under the working title “The Union,” so the Croatian Audiovisual Center could only confirm a project of such a name was filmed in the country during September. They also confirmed that 250 Croatian film professionals have been engaged in the project, with a total of 12 filming days in Istria, with several breaks to change locations. Croatia’s Pakt Media is service producing the film.

Courtesy of FNE

Earlier this year, parts of the film were shot in London and Trieste. Filming locations in Croatia included a number of smaller municipalities such as Kanfanar, Dvigrad, Rakalj and Marčana, as well as the cities Pula and Rovinj, all in the coastal region of Istria.

The film team moved in late September from Croatia to Slovenia where additional days of shooting will take place in the nearby Slovenian town of Piran until early October.

Other cast include Jessica De Gouw (“The Secrets She Keeps,” “The Crown”), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (“Suicide Squad,” “Lost”), Alice Lee (“Brittany Runs a Marathon”) and Jackie Earle Haley (“Little Children,” “The First Lady”).

This article is published in partnership with online news service Film New Europe, which covers film and TV industry news from across Central and Eastern Europe.