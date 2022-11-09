Banijay Buys Israeli ‘Our Boys’ Producer MoviePlus Productions

Banijay has taken a majority stake in Israel’s MoviePlus Productions, producers of HBO and Keshet International’s “Our Boys” and the Oscar-nominated film “Footnote,” further expanding the company’s operations in Israel.

The 51% stake will help to bolster Banijay’s drama capabilities in the region. MoviePlus Productions specializes in drama, documentaries and feature-length films. Established by David Mandil, the company’s credits also include “Miguel” for Canal+, and “Deus” and “Jerusalem Brew” for YES Studios.

The company has also produced acclaimed Israeli director Joseph Cedar’s “Footnote,” “Beaufort” and “Norman”; and Natalie Portman’s directorial debut “A Tale of Love and Darkness.”

Under Banijay, MoviePlus Productions will retain its identity and DNA, and will continue to be operated by founding CEO Mandil. The scripted division of Endemol Shine Israel will operate separately under its head of drama Gal Zaid.

Mandil said: “Movieplus has been producing for 20 years. The team and I are very proud of the path we have chosen, which led us to this great endeavor. We are very honoured to be joining hands with Banijay and Endemol Shine Israel and are determined to grasp this opportunity and together create high-end content. Along the years, we had the chance to collaborate with many talented creators, writers and directors, and are looking forward to many more challenging and fascinating projects.”

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay, added: “David is an impressive storymaker, who has honed a business built on creativity, originality and above all, quality. As we continue to build our position as the number one home for content artists, he is a welcome addition, and we look forward to further expanding our premium scripted offering in the Israeli market via the combined strength of Endemol Shine Israel and MoviePlus Productions.”

Amir Ganor, CEO of Endemol Shine Israel, said: “MoviePlus, under the leadership of David, has built a fantastic reputation in our industry for its delivery of premium feature-length films and series, which capture the world. Partnering with the best writers, directors and crews, its titles have become regulars on the global award circuits, and we are proud to be welcoming him, and the team, into our home. Together, we can continue to expand our offerings and solidify Israel’s position as a home for high-quality creativity.”

Banijay has been hot on acquisitions this year, buying “MythBusters” distributor Beyond International in October and also acquiring U.K. scripted outfit Mam Tor Productions.