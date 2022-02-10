Orange Studio Signs Distribution Deal With Under The Milky Way

Orange Studio has signed a two-year distribution deal with the aggregation company Under The Milky Way. The pact will allow the outfit to handle the distribution of titles from Orange Studio’s library across English-speaking territories as well as Latin America on transactional VOD services such as Amazon, PlutoTV, Roku and Tubi.

The first films which are part of the deal are Philipe Lacheau’s “City Hunter,” Olivier Nakache et Eric Toledano’s “Tellement Proches,” Riad Sattouf’s “Beaux gosses,” Bertrand Tavernier’s “Death Watch” (pictured), and Bertrand Blier’s “Going Places.”

“This new partnership with Under The Milky Way will give us the opportunity to increase the international visibility of our films and reach new audiences on VOD services that are currently booming,” said Kristina Zimmermann, managing director of Orange Studio.

Alexis de Rendinger, the co-founder of Under The Milky Way, said this deal with Orange Studio will give the company access to classic French films. “It’s a very exciting mission which strengthens our positioning as a global and digital player whose network spans more than 100 countries in key territories like North and South America, Asia and of course Europe,” said De Rendinger.

The banner, which has similar deals with Studiocanal and Gaumont, among other companies, boasts a library including 6,000 films and deals with over 100 platforms.

Orange Studio’s EFM slate include “The Nannies” (“Les femmes du square”), directed by Julien Rambaldi (“Labor Day”), stars Eye Haïdara (“C’est la Vie”); and “The Green Perfume,” a comedy adventure directed by Nicolas Pariser, with Vincent Lacoste (“Lost Illusions”) and Sandrine Kiberlain (“Nine Months Stretch”).