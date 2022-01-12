Orange Studio Launches ‘The Nannies,’ ‘The Green Perfume,’ ‘A Cat’s Life’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Orange Studio, the film and TV production and distribution arm of France’s leading telco group, is launching a trio of new projects, “The Nannies,” “The Green Perfume” and “A Cat’s Life,” at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris.

“The Nannies” (“Les femmes du square”), directed by Julien Rambaldi (“Labor Day”), stars Eye Haïdara (“C’est la Vie”) as Angèle, a young undocumented woman in her thirties who lives on the outskirts of Paris. Threatened by gangsters she conned, Angèle decides to leave her neighborhood and starts working as a nanny for Hélène’s 10-year-old son in a chic Parisian area. Although she’s supposed to keep a low profile, Angèle meets other nannies, some of whom are being taken advantage of, and sets out to help them. Haïdara stars in the film opposite Ahmed Sylla (“The Climb”) and Léa Drucker (“Custody”).

“The Nannies” is produced by Les Films du Kiosque, the topnotch French producer of “Peaceful” and “La Belle Epoque.” UGC Distribution and Orange Studio will co-distribute the movie in France.

Charlotte Boucon, who joined Orange Studio as head of world sales after a long tenure at SND, said “The Nannies” is a “heartwarming comedy with a social dimension in the vein of Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache’s (‘Intouchables’) films.” Boucon’s sales team will unveil an exclusive promo reel at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris.

The executive said the movie showcases the acting abilities of rising French talent Eye Haïdara and is the type of subtle French comedy, which does well in the current market.

Another new title on Orange Studio’s slate “The Green Perfume” is a comedy adventure directed by Nicolas Pariser, who previously helmed the César Award-winning movie “Alice et le maire.” “The Green Perfume” stars Vincent Lacoste (“Lost Illusions”) and Sandrine Kiberlain (“Nine Months Stretch”).

“The Green Perfume” is set at the Comédie Française, where an actor was poisoned and died on stage in the middle of a performance. Martin, a member of the troupe and friend of the victim, becomes a primary suspect while being chased by a mysterious organization named the Green Perfume, which seems to be behind the murder. Martin starts to lead his own investigation with the help of Claire, an eccentric cartoonist, across Europe. The film was produced by Bizibi and will be released in France by Diaphana Distribution and Orange Studio.

“‘The Green Perfume’ is an ambitious comedy adventure à la ‘Tintin’ and while it’s very different from what the director Nicolas Pariser did before it’s equally smart and well made in a genre that’s not so common in France,” said Boucon, who will present a script of the film to buyers in Paris.

“A Cat’s Life” follows the journey of Clémence and her kitty, Rroû, as they leave Paris to spend the holidays in the countryside. While there, Rroû enjoys the wildlife and befriends Câline, a white kitten who prowls in the woods.

Currently shooting, “A Cat’s Life” is being directed by Guillaume Maïdatchevsky (“Ailo’s Journey”) and stars Capucine Sainson-Fabresse and Corinne Masiero. The family adventure film is produced by MC4 and will be released in France by UGC Distribution and Orange Studio.

“Family films like ‘A Cat’s Life” remains a popular genre with strong theatrical potential and movies with animals are always luring audiences,” said Boucon, who cited the current box office success of “La Panthère des neiges.”

Orange Studio is also pursuing sales on “Serial (Bad) Weddings,” the third installment of the French comedy franchise.