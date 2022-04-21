Orange Studio Unveils First Still of Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight Closing Film ‘The Green Perfume’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Orange Studio has unveiled a first still of Nicolas Pariser’s adventure thriller “The Green Perfume” which will close Directors’ Fortnight, the strand running alongside the Cannes Film Festival.

Starring Sandrine Kiberlain (“Nine-Month Stretch”) and Vincent Lacoste (“Lost Illusions”), “The Green Perfume” takes place following the death of a poisoned actor in the middle of a performance at la Comédie Française. Martin, a member of the troupe and friend of the victim, becomes the prime suspect and is also being hunted down by a mysterious organization, the Green Perfume. While leading his own investigation, Martin receives the unexpected help of Claire, an eccentric cartoonist seeking some adventure.

Orange Studio is handling international sales on the movie and will co-distribute it in France with Diaphana. “The Green Perfume” is produced by Bizibi.

“The Green Perfume” is one of the three movies on Orange Studio’s Cannes slate. The Paris-based company is also behind Pietro Marcello’s period drama “Scarlet” which will open Directors’ Fortnight, and Nicolas Bedos’s “Mascarade,” a French Riviera-set film with an ensemble cast including Isabelle Adjani, Pierre Niney and Marine Vacth which will play out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival. Produced by Les Films du Kiosque, “Mascarade” is represented in international markets by Pathé, while “Scarlet,” produced by CG Cinema, is being sold by Orange Studio.

“‘Mascarade” which marks Nicolas Bedos’s return to the Official Selection, as well as ‘Scarlet’ by Pietro Marcello and Nicolas Pariser’s “The Green Perfume” at Directors’ Fortnight perfectly illustrate our drive to accompany talented filmmakers in France and internationally with films that are both ambitious and full of fantasy,” said Kristina Zimmermann, managing director of Orange Studio.