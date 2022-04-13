Omar Sy, Laurent Lafitte’s ‘The Takedown’: Watch First Trailer for Netflix Cop Comedy

Netflix has dropped a trailer for “The Takedown,” a cop comedy directed by “Lupin” helmer Louis Leterrier and starring Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte. The movie is a sequel to the French comedy “On The Other Side Of The Tracks.”

Sy and Lafitte star as two cops with very different styles and backgrounds who are reunited for criminal investigation across France. What seems to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high level case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy. The script is penned by Stéphane Kazandjian.

“‘The Takedown’ is the logical continuation of a close relationship with Omar Sy: we got along so well on Lupin that we were looking for other projects,” said Leterrier, adding that he found the script “extremely funny and dynamic on topical subjects that are difficult to tackle in a comedy.”

Leterrier said he wanted the film to be positioned between “the buddy movies of Francis Veber and the sum of American action cinema of the 80s and 90s,” to pay homage to movies such as “Lethal Weapon,” “Bad Boys,” “48 hours” but also the French film “La chèvre.”

Sy, meanwhile, said the chemistry between him and Lafitte was “organic.” “After ten years, we found our bearings immediately. Laurent has a real gift for humour.” The popular actor said the “sequel was a great opportunity for [them] to reconnect with the characters, who are very funny and cool.”

“The Takedown” will launch on the streamer on May 6. It’s produced by Eric and Nicolas Altmayer at Mandarin et Compagnie.

Watch trailer here: