Odeon, IMAX Expand Partnership in Key European Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

Odeon Cinemas Group and IMAX Corporation are expanding their partnership in key markets, including the U.K., Spain, Italy, Germany and Sweden.

Unveiled at the annual CineEurope convention in Barcelona, the pact will see Odeon Cinemas Group, the U.K.-based European subsidiary of AMC Theatres, upgrade six IMAX theaters across the U.K. with laser systems — an immersive theatre experience that delivers crystal-clear images.

In addition, Odeon and IMAX have set locations for nine new movie theaters across Europe, including four new cinemas in Spain, two in Italy, and one each in Germany, Sweden and the U.K. All new locations will be installed by 2025.

“Europe has been a key driver of the resurgence in global cinema, with audiences returning in strong numbers for this incredible blockbuster slate and exhibitors like Odeon raising the bar for the theatrical experience,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX.

“As we grow market share around the world, IMAX continues to grow, diversify and enhance its global network, and this new agreement with our longstanding partners at Odeon further accelerates our momentum,” added Gelfond.

Mark Way, president of AMC Europe and managing director of Odeon Cinemas Group, said the company was looking forward to “expanding our long-running partnership with IMAX, as we continue to invest across our estate to make movies better for our guests.

“We have been encouraged by the amount of guests returning, seeking the most immersive experience possible, and we look forward to the rest of the year with confidence, buoyed by a range of great films to show them,” added Way.

Since forming a partnership nearly 15 years ago, the two companies signed an agreement to launch 25 IMAX theaters in 2017. The pact remains IMAX’s largest European theater agreement to date.

Odeon is currently IMAX’s largest partner in Europe, with 34 theaters currently in operation, and an additional 11 new locations to be installed by 2025.

Odeon Cinemas Group is Europe’s largest exhibitor with nearly 2,500 screens across the U.K. and Ireland, Finland, Germany, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, according to a new study from The International Union of Cinemas. It is followed by Cineworld, Vue International and Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont. Odeon cinemas are delivering four of IMAX’s top five highest grossing locations in Europe.