NWave Studios Unveils First Still for Animated Feature ‘The Inseparables,’ Signs Output Deal with Nordic Distributor Scanbox (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading European animation outfit nWave Studios has closed a multi-year output deal with prominent Scandinavian distributor Scanbox for Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Iceland.

The agreement will cover the Nordic distribution of three upcoming features to be produced by nWave Studios, kicking off with “The Inseparables,” which is based on an original idea by Joel Cohen and Alec Sokolow, the Oscar-nominated writers of “Toy Story”.

“We’re proud to bring our collaborations with trustworthy European distributors one step further through this multi-year agreement with our Scandinavian partner Scanbox,” said nWave Studios’ CEO Matthieu Zeller, who also unveiled a first look image of “The Inseparables.”

Zeller said the pact “expands nWave’s footprint in strategic markets with a real appetite for quality animation and an expertise in reaching families through innovative digital campaigns.”

The $25 million buddy feature follows the misadventures of Don, a runaway puppet with a boundless imagination and DJ Doggy Dog, an abandoned stuffed animal toy in need of a friend. They cross paths in Central Park and pair up against all odds for an epic adventure of friendship in New York City. Jérémie Degruson, who previously directed “The House of Magic” and nWave Studios’ franchise “Bigfoot,” is helming “The Inseparables.”

“We regard nWave Studios’ productions to be of the highest possible quality available on the market of independent animations so we are looking forward to collaborating with them in many years to come,” said Scanbox’s CCO Torben Thorup Jørgensen.

The movie is being jointly produced by nWave Studios in Belgium, Octopolis in France and A Contracorriente Films in Spain.

Sales deals have already been inked for other key markets, including Belga for Benelux, Nos Lusomundo NOS in Portugal, VLG.FILM in Russia & CIS, Adastra Cinema in Ukraine and The Baltic States, and Blitz in Eastern European territories, including Croatia and Slovenia.

nWave will officially launch international sales on the feature at the AFM with a five-minute promo reel. The script is already available on demand.

The company has been a leading purveyor of ambitious European animated features for independent distributors. Its biggest hits include “Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness” and “Bigfoot Family.” nWave is now aiming to ramp up its production output with one animated movie to be released each year.