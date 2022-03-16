Biopic of Boxing Legend Nicola Adams in the Works from Lionsgate, Salon Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Lionsgate and Salon Pictures, the BAFTA-nominated production company behind films including “Audrey” and “Stardust,” are teaming to make a biopic of legendary female boxer Nicola Adams.

Billed as a coming of age story, “Hear Me Roar” will tell the rise of Adams, an undefeated WBO champion and double Olympic gold medallist. Overcoming personal struggles, she ended up becoming the first woman to hold the Commonwealth, European, World, and Olympic boxing titles.

Helena Coan (“Audrey”) will direct the feature based on a screenplay by Charlie Josephine (“Bitch Boxer”). The project has Adams’ full participation.

Coan recently directed “Lionness,” a documentary about Adams, in collaboration with Salon Pictures, which was snapped up by Amazon Prime Video.

“We really enjoyed making the Amazon Original documentary of Nicola, and were keen to make a scripted dramatization of Nicola’s story,” Salon Pictures’ Nick Taussig said: “It feels extraordinarily timely – she battles childhood hardship and adversity, as well as the male boxing world, to become a champion. Helena is an exciting, gifted, and important young British filmmaker and we are confident she will make a compelling film.”

Emma Berkofsky of Lionsgate said: “We are thrilled to have teamed up with Great Point Media and Salon Pictures to make this exciting biopic about the rise of British and Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams OBE. We are looking forward to working alongside the talented director Helena Coan and writer Charlie Josephine, who will bring Nicola’s remarkable story to the screen. This will be a vivid, truthful, and electrifying portrayal of the life of one of Britain’s most beloved sports stars.”

Salon Pictures are set to produce the film with co-funding from Lionsgate and Great Point Media.