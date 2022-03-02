Nick Cave, Warren Ellis Film ‘This Much I Know to Be True’ Sets Release Date

Following its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, Trafalgar Releasing has set a May worldwide cinema release for Andrew Dominik’s “This Much I Know to Be True.”

Shot on location in London and Brighton, the film captures the creative relationship of revered musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ as they bring to life the songs from their last two studio albums, “Ghosteen” (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) and “Carnage” (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis). The film serves as a document of their first ever performances of these albums, filmed in spring 2021 ahead of their U.K. tour, as the two musicians, accompanied by singers and string quartet, nurture each song into existence. The film also features a special appearance by their close friend and long-term collaborator, Marianne Faithfull.

The deep friendship and personal relationship between Nick Cave and Warren Ellis was glimpsed in Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard’s 2014 Cave docu-drama “20,000 Days on Earth.” “This Much I Know to Be True” also serves as a companion piece to Dominik’s 2016 Cave-Ellis documentary “One More Time with Feeling.”

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, said: “We’re honored to be working on ‘This Much I Know To Be True,’ our fifth cinema release with Nick Cave and his team, and our second with Andrew Dominik following ‘One More Time with Feeling.’ The relationship between Nick and Warren has been such a compelling element of their longstanding musical collaboration, and Andrew’s film has flawlessly captured this.”

“This Much I Know to Be True” is a Bad Seed Ltd film produced by Uncommon Creative Studios.

Tickets will go on sale on March 23 for the May 11 global cinema release.