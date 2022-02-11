Newen Connect Appoints Karine Atlan as EVP of Distribution Arm (EXCLUSIVE)

Newen, the Paris-headquartered production and distribution outfit owned by TF1 Group, has upped Karine Atlan to the position of executive VP of Newen Connect. Under her new role, Atlan will spearhead co-productions and international acquisitions for Newen Connect, the company’s distribution arm.

The executive was previously in charge of acquisitions and co-productions content and was focusing on French-speaking territories, Scandinavia and Southern Europe. Under her new role, Atlan will now expand her scope globally as Newen Connect is aiming to double the volume of series it handles, from 20 in 2020 to 40 this year.

Since joining the company, Atlan, who works alongside has been able to accelerate Newen Connect’s sourcing and development activities, and has forged relationship with in-house and third-party producers.

Recent partnerships with third-party producers that Atlan has spearheaded include “Ammo,” which is currently shooting, as well as “Prométhée,” “Touchées” and “Polar Park.” The banner also recently partnered with Mopar Studios on the development of the political thrillers “9th Dynasty” and “The Walls Between Us.”

Newen Studios has also been highly successful with “The Opera” and “HPI,” the action-packed cop show starring Audrey Fleurot (“Intouchables”). Both shows have been international sales hits. Atlan said “HPI” has been sold to 70 territories and has been a ratings success in France and abroad, including in Italy, on RAI. A second season is currently shooting, and a third season is in development. “The Opera,” a thriller set at the Garnier Opera house in Paris, has been sold to roughly 30 territories, notably Germany and the U.S.

The company, which is headed Romain Bessi, who succeeded to Bibiane Godfroid as CEO at the start of the year, recently strengthened its strategic partnership with European producer and financier Anton as it looks to become a major player in the feature film landscape. Anton is giving Newen Studios a global budget of €50 million ($56.6 million) to co-invest in the distribution rights of audiovisual and film projects. Newen Studios’ slate of ambitious film projects includes Kevin Macdonald’s documentary about high-fashion designer John Galliano.

Newen has a presence in eight countries through its principal subsidiaries: Newen France, Newen Connect (France, UK), TF1 Studio (France, UK), Reel One (Canada), iZen (Spain, UK), De Mensen (Belgium), Tuvalu (Netherlands), Blue Spirit (France and Canada), Ringside Studios (UK) and Flare Film (Germany).