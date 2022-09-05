Netflix Picks Up Feature-Length Doc ‘The Anthrax Attacks’ From BBC Studios Starring ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’s’ Clark Gregg

Netflix has snapped up “The Anthrax Attacks” from BBC Studios, a feature-length doc about the 2001 anthrax threat that paralyzed the U.S. in the wake of 9/11 and sparked one of the largest FBI investigations in history.

The doc will star Marvel’s Clark Gregg (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”) in scripted scenes recreating some of the events that took place.

Oscar-nominated Dan Krauss (“Extremis”) will direct the doc, which is set to premiere globally on Thursday, Sept. 8. It is produced by BBC Studios’ science unit.

One week after 9/11 the U.S. suffered one of its worst ever biological attacks, resulting in the deaths of five people, while at least 17 more were injured.

“Unfolding across America and beyond, the documentary follows the incredible scientific tale of deadly poison, obsession, and paranoia, all told against the backdrop of the American war on terror,” reads the longline.

“The Anthrax Attacks” combines interviews and dramatic scenes as well as stories from investigators, survivors and their families. Gregg will play Dr Bruce Ivins in scenes based on Ivins’ own words.

Krauss will exec alongside Andrew Cohen for BBC Studios .

“This was a sprawling and massively complex story, one that required an adventurous approach in our filmmaking,” said Kraus. “The team at BBC Studios was fearless in meeting the challenge head-on, attacking every obstacle with impressive skill and care. I couldn’t have asked for more capable partners on this journey.”

Cohen said: “Delving into the biggest investigation in FBI history is no simple task, but with an incredibly talented team of filmmakers lead by Dan Krauss and Sweta Vohra we’ve been able to create a powerful and provocative film that blends drama and documentary to reopen our understanding of one of the most shocking terrorist acts in U.S. history.”

Check out the trailer below: