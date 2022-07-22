Netflix Unveils Details of Nicolas Winding Refn’s ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’

Netflix has officially announced it had boarded “Copenhagen Cowboy,” a poetic neon-noir series by Nicolas Winding Refn, the Danish filmmaker of the “Pusher” trilogy, “Drive” and “The Neon Demon.”

“Copenhagen Cowboy” is a thrill-inducing series set in six episodes about a young heroine, Miu (Angela Bundalovic) who travels through Copenhagen’s criminal underworld. The six-episode drama filmed in Denmark. Production has now wrapped. The show will launch globally on Netflix later this year.

“With ‘Copenhagen Cowboy,’ I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu,” said Refn.

The filmmaker also spoke highly about his collaboration with Netflix, saying that it’d “been an absolutely wonderful experience on all levels.”

“I not only perceive them as my partners with many future adventures to come, but also as my friends. The new term has been born: Netflix Winding Refn,” quipped the helmer.

Jenny Stjernströmer Björk, director Nordic Original Series at Netflix, said he considered Refn to be “one of Denmark’s most acclaimed filmmakers.” With this new series, Björk said Netflix was “bringing him back to Denmark to produce a local Danish show after more than 15 years abroad.”

“Nicolas is a creative force and is such a fascinating and unpredictable filmmaker. We can’t wait to bring Copenhagen Cowboy to the world,” continued Björk.

The series stars Angela Bundalovic, Lola Corfixen and Zlatko Buric. Additional cast includes Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, Li Ii Zhang, Dragana Milutinovic, Mikael Bertelsen and Mads Brügger among others.