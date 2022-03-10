Netflix Unveils 2022 French Originals Lineup, Will Invest More Than $220 Million This Year

Netflix unveiled its 2022 slate of 25 French Originals, as well as projects including the second opus of its action movie “Lost Bullet,” and “En Place,” a comedy series created by Jean-Pascal Zadi (“Tout simplement Noir”) and Francois Uzan.

The company said it will invest more than €200 million ($220 million) in 2022 in France. Out of these 25 titles, there are about 10 series, and approximately eight films.

The streamers’ French presentation was hosted at the Comedy Club in Paris to tease “Standing-Up,” a series following aspiring stand-up comedians directed by Fanny Herrero, the creator of “Call My Agent.” Herrero attended the press conference along with key Netflix executives in Europe, including Damien Couvreur, Sara May and Gaelle Mareschi.

Besides “Standing Up,” Netflix’s anticipated highlights for 2022 including Romain Gavras’s “Athena,” an immersive and modern tragedy played by Dali Benssalah, Sami Slimane, Anthony Bajon and co-written by Ladj Ly (“Les Miserables”); as well as “Rhythm + Flow France,” a rap contest celebrating the vibrant hip-hop movement in France. A jury consisting of French hip hop artists Niska, Shay and SCH will look for the next stars across Paris, Marseille and Brussels.

Netflix will also start shooting “Le Roi des Ombres,” directed by Marc Fouchard, later this year. Based on an original idea by Kaaris and set in contemporary France, “Le Roi des Ombres” will follow several characters and is inspired by and ancestral African legend.

“We are proud of bringing new stories to life and reflecting the diversity of French creation in all the 25 productions, in all their variety, being released this year on Netflix,” said Damien Couvreur, VP of series in France for Netflix.

More to come…