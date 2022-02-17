‘Nelly Rapp: Monster Agent’ Sequel in the Works at SF Studios – Global Bulletin

SEQUEL

SF Studios has announced that the 2021 Berlin Generation Kplus player “Nelly Rapp: Monster Agent” is getting a sequel. The original was a hit among kids and parents alike in its native Sweden and won a pair of Swedish Guldbagge Awards. Based on Martin Widmark’s popular children’s books of the same name, the film features rising star Matilda Gross as the titular Nelly, a young girl who, along with her dog London, are dragged into a world of ghosts, vampires and werewolves.

Johan Rosell will direct with Jon Nohrstedt and Niklas Larsson producing for SF Studios. Filming will kick off in Gothenburg on Feb. 21, with the film scheduled to premiere in Swedish theaters in 2023 and an international launch shortly thereafter.

“The ambition with the new film is to bring the whole family to an exciting new world where Nelly Rapp embarks on a new adventure,” said Nohrstedt and Larsson. “With this strong team, we hope to once again create a unique monster universe that attracts everyone.”

DIVERSITY

ITV is looking for on-the-rise Black filmmakers to direct five new films commissions at the network for Black History Month 2022, celebrated in October in the U.K. More specifically, the broadcaster is looking for filmmakers on their first film who have not been commissioned by ITV in the past, although previous experience as a shooting AP or DV director is encouraged. The five finished films will then air this fall as part of a new Fresh Cuts strand, programmed to showcase behind-the-camera talent. A full brief will be sent out by ITV on Feb. 21, with details on how to apply and what topics ITV would like to explore.

DOCUMENTARY

Collective Media Group, recently founded by former Paramount (formerly ViacomCBS International) executives Claire McArdle and Rebecca Knight, is teaming with Entourage Sports & Entertainment and Trailer Films on the new documentary “Brazil 2002: The Real Story,” examining the country’s remarkable 2002 World Cup. With dressing room footage, contemporary interviews and archival on-field footage, the documentary promises the most comprehensive look into the team which featured many of the sport’s best-ever players such as Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazário, Rivaldo and Cafu, to name just a few. Legendary right back Roberto Carlos executive produces the special with Juliano Belletti, Knight and McArdle, and Mark Cowan and Paul Brighten for Entourage Sports. Trailer Film’s Luis Ara will direct.

The documentary has already sold to TelevisaUnivision in North and South America (excluding Brazil), where it will be avialable on the ViX Plus platform. Distribution partner Abacus Media Rights has similarly closed deals with Sky in the U.K., Front Row Filmed in West Asia and Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay platform in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

*****

The Format Factory and Anderson Entertainment’s documentary “Gerry Anderson: A Life Uncharted” is getting a national theatrical tour this spring after it premieres at BFI Southbank in London on April 9. Anderson spent six decades in the industry, creating and producing many of the U.K.’s best-loved kids and family programming including “Thunderbirds,” “Stingray,” “Captain Scarlet” and more. At the premiere, director and producer Benjamin Field and Anderson’s son Gerry Anderson will host a special Q&A at the film’s premiere, to be repeated at several future screenings. The national tour will then kick off on April 15 at The Electric in Birmingham, with future dates to be announced in the coming months. The documentary will also be available to view from home on Britbox in the U.K., starting April 14.

Gerry Anderson Credit: The Format Factory

FESTIVAL

Sunny Side of the Doc has opened the call for projects for its 33rd edition, set to take place in La Rochelle from June 20-23, with a strong digital component for those wishing to attend remotely. Selected projects will receive mentoring from industry experts and access to a diverse audience of professionals including potential partners, financiers and sales agents. Pitching will return to an in-person format this year, with six projects selected to each of the event’s eight sessions, divided into three categories: Genres, Digital Creation and Talent Hub. The top project from each session will be hand-picked by a jury of experts with the eight winners receiving a €3,000 ($3,400) cash prize. The deadline for submissions is April 7. Interested parties can apply at: https://www.sunnysideofthedoc.com/home.htm