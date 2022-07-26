Neil Marshall’s Gangster Movie ‘Duchess,’ Starring Charlotte Kirk, Debuts First-Look Images (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the first-look images from Neil Marshall’s action crime thriller “Duchess,” starring British actor Charlotte Kirk, who was linked to the downfall of two Hollywood moguls. Principal photography is in its third week on the movie, which is shooting in Tenerife.

The film is co-written by Marshall and Kirk, the creative duo behind “The Lair,” which opens London’s horror and fantasy film festival Frightfest next month.

Marshall’s credits include “Game of Thrones,” for which he received an Emmy nomination, “The Descent,” for which he won best director at the British Independent Film Awards, and, most recently, 2019’s “Hellboy” and 2020’s “The Reckoning,” which also starred and was co-written by Kirk.

Kirk became front-page news in Hollywood after her extramarital affairs with Kevin Tsujihara, at that time CEO of Warner Bros., and Ron Meyer, the then vice chairman of NBCUniversal, led to their dismissals.

“Duchess” is set in the treacherous world of diamond smuggling, with Kirk playing the notorious “Duchess” of the title – a tough, working-class, petty criminal who morphs into an anti-heroine to be reckoned with in a murky underworld.

Shot by “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn” and “Legacy of Lies” cinematographer Simon Rowling with “a slick, sophisticated edge, ‘Duchess’ is proving to be a stylish visual feast of epic scenery, sparking gunfire and blood…lots of blood,” according to a statement.

U.S. actor Philip Winchester, who starred in “Strike Back,” plays an international diamond smuggler who seduces “Duchess” into a dangerous thrill ride replete with colorful gangland characters, precious gems, and violent shoot-outs.

Co-starring is Irish actor Colm Meaney, known for his star turns in films such as “The Commitments,” and as a regular on TV shows like “Gangs of London,” “Hell on Wheels” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” Also appearing are American actor Colin Egglesfield, the star of “Rizzoli & Isles,” Spanish actor Bore Buika, best known as the lieutenant in Netflix series “Elite,” Pau Poch, who appeared in horror film “[Rec]²,” and British actor Sean Pertwee, a regular Marshall collaborator.

Newcomers Harvey Dean, Giada Falzoni and Mellissa Laycy are also in the cast, with three-time International Boxing Federation champion Joana Pastrana making a cameo appearance.

Stunts are co-ordinated by Urban Action, whose credits include “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” and “Mission Impossible – Fallout.”

“Duchess” is being produced by Emily Corcoran and Kristyna Sellnerova for Cork Films, with Phil Rymer executive producing, alongside Joe Simpson of Ashland Hill.

Ashland Hill Media has financed the film with Lipsync, Atlantic Screen, a group of private equity investors, and the Canary Island’s tax credit. Sales and distribution are being handled by Ashland Hill.

