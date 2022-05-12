Neal McDonough, Corbin Bernsen, Bailey Chase Join Apocalyptic Thriller ‘Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Neal McDonough (“Band of Brothers,” “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Minority Report”), Corbin Bernsen (“LA Law,” “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” “City on a Hill”) and Bailey Chase (“Longmire,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”) have joined Kevin Sorbo in apocalyptic thriller “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist.”

The movie is the latest instalment in the Bible prophecy-themed “Left Behind” film and book series (authored by the late Tim LaHaye and Jerry B. Jenkins), and it is the sequel to 2014’s “Left Behind,” which featured Nicolas Cage. “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” follows the original characters and storylines of the books, but its fictional world, originally conceived in the mid-nineties, has been updated to reflect today’s world.

“Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” is directed by and stars Sorbo (“Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” “God’s Not Dead, Let There Be Light”), one of the leading figures in the multibillion-dollar faith-based film industry.

The movie also stars Greg Perrow (“Drop Dead Diva,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “FBI”) and Sarah Fisher (“Degrassi: The Next Generation,” “Kiss and Cry,” “#Roxy”).

“Left Behind” follows a group of those left behind after millions of people suddenly vanish into thin air. The prophesied Great Tribulation has begun, and as Satan’s counterfeit messiah, a man the Bible calls “the antichrist,” begins to weave his web of lies, everyone must choose a side – and the stakes have never been higher. “Rise of the Antichrist” is set approximately six months after the mass vanishings, which were the focus of the 2014 film.

The film is slated for a theatrical release in October 2022.

“Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” Courtesy of Cloud Ten Pictures

Paul Lalonde, the movie’s producer and co-writer, and the founder and CEO of Cloud Ten Pictures, comments: “We are seeing a renewed and overwhelming interest in the end times, and when you look at the world today, it’s really not surprising.”

According to Lalonde, there were two previous times when people looked to prophecy for answers.

“The first was in the 1970s when Hal Lindsey’s book ‘The Late Great Planet Earth’ became the number-one selling non-fiction title of the decade. The second was around the turn of the millennium when the ‘Left Behind’ book series exploded onto the New York Times bestseller list and the first ‘Left Behind’ movie held the title of the number one selling independent film in the first year of its release.”

“What made those times unique? Uncertainty was part of it,” Lalonde says. “Uncertainty brought on by a fear of the unknown and a loss of trust in those we once thought to be watching out for us. In the 70s you had so many things happening that parallel what we are seeing today, only now it’s times ten.”

“Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” is written by Lalonde, John Patus and Jessica Parker. It is produced by Lalonde, Michael Walker, Ed Clydesdale, James Quattrochi, Jason Wan Lim and John Duffy in association with AMCOMRI Entertainment Inc., Polyscope Pictures and Stonagal Pictures Inc.