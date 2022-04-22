‘Navalny’ Filmmaker Daniel Roher Signs with Anonymous Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Daniel Roher, the award-winning director and producer behind Sundance documentary “Navalny,” has signed with Anonymous Content for management.

“Navalny” revolves around Alexei Navalny, the leader of the Russian opposition who survived an assassination attempt by poisoning with a lethal nerve agent in Aug. 2020. The riveting documentary shows how Navalny made shocking discoveries about the attempt on his life during his months-long recovery and decided to return home.

The film premiered at Sundance to rave reviews and received both the Audience and Festival Favorite awards. CNN and HBO Max are set to release the film on April 24. “Navalny” will premiere on CNN+ on the same day.

Prior to “Navalny,” Roher made his documentary debut with “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band,” which premiered on opening night at Toronto in 2019. The documentary sheds light on Robertson’s early life and the creation of The Band, one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music. Aside from his work in film and television, Roher is also an accomplished visual artist. UTA signed Rohen rolling off this debut and will continue to represent him, alongside Anonymous content which will handle management duties.

The company’s recent credits include “Swan Song” for Apple TV+,” “Worth” for Netflix, “Stillwater” for Focus Features and “The Midnight Sky” for Netflix. Upcoming Anonymous Content films include “Foe,” starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre. Anonymous Content’s TV credits include the recently released “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” for Apple TV+, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback. Upcoming shows include Taika Waititi’s “Time Bandits” for Apple TV+.