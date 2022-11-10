New Europe Film Sales Adds Sales on Annecy-Prized ‘My Love Affair With Marriage,’ Venice Winner ‘Blanquita’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Signe Baumane’s second feature film, “My Love Affair With Marriage,” which saw its Spanish Premier at this week’s Seville European Film Festival, has been picked up by HBO Central Europe.

This builds on deals already secured in France with independent distributor Tamasa and upscale film-TV SVOD platform Filmin in Spain.

The animated feature centers on Zelma (Dagmara Domińczyk) confronting society’s expectations of her as she grows from being a girl into womanhood. Baumane mixes music, absurdism, and scientific explanation to concoct a story of female rebellion.

The film was written and directed by Signe Baumane and stars Dagmara Domińczyk, of “Succession” fame, Stephen Lang, Storm Large, and “Stranger Things” star, Matthew Modine.

It marks a bullish fall period of deals for Warsaw based New Europe Film Sales, with Variety also able to announce the sale of Blanquita to ASC for France.

“I’m very glad that the market is open to quality auteur films. I can’t wait to share ‘Blanquita’ and ‘My Love Affair With Marriage’ with European audiences soon,” said Jan Naszewski, CEO at New Europe Film Sales.

“Blanquita,” which won Venice’s Orizzonti Award for best screenplay, follows a Chilean child abuse case. Partially based on a true story, it stars Laura López as Blanca, an 18 year old with a baby, who returns to the care home she once lived in.

As a key witness of widespread abuse, pressure is thrown at her from a corrupt system. It is directed by Fernando Guzzoni, whose “Dog Flesh“ won best international debut film at Sweden’s Göteborg Festival. It is lead produced by Giancarlo Nasi’s Chile-based Quijote Films along with Mexico’s Varios Lobos, Luxembourg’s Tarantula, France’s Bonne Pioche Cinema, and Madants in Poland.