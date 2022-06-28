Music Box Buys Amanda Kramer’s ‘Please Baby Please’ Starring Andrea Riseborough (EXCLUSIVE)

Music Box Films has picked U.S. rights to “Please Baby Please,” a stylish queer thriller directed by Amanda Kramer (“Ladyworld,” “Give Me Pity!”) which premiered on opening night at Rotterdam film festival. The movie stars Andrea Riseborough (“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”, Harry Melling (“The Queen’s Gambit), Karl Glusman (“Lux Æterna”), Cole Escola and Demi Moore.

“Please Baby Please” just made its U.S. debut at Frameline in San Francisco and will go on to play at Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival in July. Music Box Films plans a theatrical release for the fall, with a home entertainment release to follow.

The movie centers on a newlywed couple in the 1950’s who are living an outwardly traditional lifestyle at the bohemian forefront of the Lower East Side. Suze (Riseborough) and Arthur (Melling) find their world turned upside down after witnessing a murder committed by a gang of greasers in leather jackets on the sidewalk in front of their house. This introduction to the intimidating Young Gents arouses previously unsuspected emotions in Suze and Arthur, leading them to question the confines of gender, monogamy, and the sexual status quo. “Please Baby Please” was written by Kramer and Noel David Taylor.

“There are many things we love about this film, including Andrea Riseborough’s fierce and fearless performance,” said Music Box Films’ Brian Andreotti. “Director Amanda Kramer’s bold mise en scene and stylized 1950s iconography combine to give adventurous audiences a highly entertaining musing on gender roles and desire that is both timely and timeless,” continued Andreotti.

Kramer said she felt “so fortunate to be working with a distributor that continues to support truly independent films from auteurs around the world.” “Music Box Films reminds us that cinema is art, and I’m thrilled to share Please Baby Please with an American audience through the careful curation of their team,” said Kramer.

“Please Baby Please” is produced by Rivulet Films’ Rob Paris and Mike Witherill, alongside Gül Karakiz and David Silver under his Silver Bullet Entertainment banner. The sale of the film was negotiated by Andreotti and CAA Media Finance.