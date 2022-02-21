×

K5 Film Teams With Mukunda Michael Dewil on Time-Loop Thriller ‘Open House’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Daniel Baur (left) and Mukunda Michael Dewil (Courtesy of K5 Media Group, and Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Daniel Baur’s K5 Film and K5 International are re-teaming with writer/director Mukunda Michael Dewil for the time-loop thriller “Open House.” The script was written and developed by Jon Davis and Sergio Pinheiro.

Dewil and Baur, who will produce the movie, already worked together on the action thriller “Vehicle 19,” starring the late Paul Walker, and the psychological thriller “The Immaculate Room,” starring Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth and Ashley Greene Khoury, which won best picture and best male actor at the Mammoth Film Festival recently.

Dewil’s most recent movie project is thriller “Collide,” starring Ryan Phillippe, Kat Graham and Jim Gaffigan, which recently wrapped production. Baur is an exec producer on the movie.

“Open House” centers on a couple out house hunting, who get stuck inside a show house with a strange realtor.

The production is in the process of casting, and is looking to announce the cast within the coming weeks.

K5 Media Group and Investment is financing the pic.

Baur said: “We always have been huge fans of time loop films from ‘Groundhog Day’ to ‘Palm Springs.’ Together with Mukunda we are going to add another classic to this list with ‘Open House.’ “

K5’s recent films include “The Coldest Game,” starring Bill Pullman, “Jill,” starring Tom Pelphrey (“Mank,” “The Ozarks”), “The Immaculate Room” and “Anon,” directed by Andrew Niccol, starring Clive Owen and Amanda Seyfried.

