MUBI Acquires ‘Return to Seoul’ Ahead of World Premiere at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Arthouse distribution, streaming and production company MUBI has taken all rights for the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Turkey, India and Southeast Asia for Davy Chou’s “Return to Seoul,” which plays in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival. MK2 films is handling international sales.

Sony Pictures Classics recently picked up rights in North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand.

The film centers on 25-year-old Freddie, who on an impulse to reconnect with her origins, returns to South Korea for the first time, where she was born before being adopted and raised in France. The headstrong young woman starts looking for her biological parents in a country she knows so little about, taking her life in new and unexpected directions.

The film stars Park Ji-Min, Oh Kwang-Rok, Guka Han, Kim Sun-Young, Yoann Zimmer and Louis-Do De Lencquesaing.

It is produced by Charlotte Vincent under her Aurora Films banner, and Katia Khazak, and is co-produced by Hanneke Van Der Tas, Cassandre Warnauts and Jean-Yves Roubin, and associate produced by Ha Min-Ho and Chou.

Chou is co-founder of the French production company Vycky Films and the Cambodian production company Anti-Archive. His first feature, “Diamond Island,” produced by Aurora Films and co-produced by Anti-Archive and Vandertastic, was awarded the SACD Prize at Critics’ Week in 2016. Chou continues to produce — he has recently worked with Cambodian filmmakers, including Kavich Neang (“White Building”), and was also line producer on “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle” by Arthur Harari.

