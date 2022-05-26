MUBI Buys Lukas Dhont’s ‘Close’ for Select Markets Ahead of Cannes World Premiere

Global streamer and distributor MUBI has struck again, this time snapping up select markets for Lukas Dhont’s keenly anticipated “Close.”

MUBI has acquired the U.K., Ireland, Latin America, Turkey and India for the Cannes competition title, which will have its world premiere on Thursday at the festival.

The film stars Lea Drucker, Émilie Dequenne, Kevin Janssens and newcomers Eden Dambrine and Gustav De Waele. “Close” will be released theatrically followed by an exclusive MUBI streaming release.

“Girl,” Dhont’s debut feature film, won the Camera d’Or at Cannes in 2018. The film also won the festivals’ Queer Palm, Fipresci Prize and Un Certain Regard best performance award for Victor Polster. “Girl” also received a Golden Globe nomination for best foreign language film and won prizes at San Sebastian, Zurich and best first feature film at the BFI London Film Festival.

The film is produced by Dirk Impens and Michiel Dhont for Menuet (BE) and co-produced by Diaphana (FR), Topkapi Films (NL) and Versus Productions (BE).

Here’s an official description for the film: “The intense friendship between two 13-year old boys Leo and Remi suddenly gets disrupted. Struggling to understand what has happened, Léo approaches Sophie, Rémi’s mother.”

The Match Factory is handling international sales and negotiated the deal with MUBI. The streamer bought Match Factory earlier this year but it’s understood that sales discussions remain competitive between the two parties.

Earlier this market, MUBI acquired select markets for Davy Chou’s “Return to Seoul,” which was picked up for domestic by Sony Pictures Classic. The streamer also made a big play just ahead of the market, coming in for the U.S., U.K. and other markets on Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave.”