MPM Premium Picks Up ‘Wolf and Dog’ Ahead of Venice Premiere, Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

MPM Premium has picked up Cláudia Varejão’s queer coming-of-age drama “Wolf and Dog” (Lobo e cão), which has its world premiere in Venice Days, a sidebar to the Venice Film Festival. Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer.

The film centers on Ana, who was born in São Miguel, an island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, ruled by religion and traditions. She is the middle child of a family of three, growing up with her mother and grandmother. As she grew up, Ana realized that girls and boys were given different tasks.

Through her friendship with Luis, her queer best friend who loves dresses as much as pants, Ana questions the world that is promised to her. When her friend Cloé arrives from Canada, Ana embarks on a journey that will take her beyond her limited horizons.

Varejão commented: “What drives me is the struggle for personal freedom, the fight against socioeconomic inequalities and the injustices faced by minorities, and these are issues, I believe, that concern us all. This is particularly so when we deal with more isolated contexts, such as islands, where ancestral traditions and beliefs are preserved, and prevent societies from opening up to change. But youth cares little for inheritance: it questions and breaks molds; it opens new paths. There is no bolder time or place. This is when the veils are lifted and eyes receive everything, for the first time, without judging. These are bright days when love can achieve anything.”

Quentin Worthington, head of sales and acquisitions at MPM Premium, commented: “We are a long-time admirer of Cláudia’s sensitive gaze and exploration of the intimate. With ‘Wolf and Dog,’ we are thrilled to bring to the world a film which reflects the aspirations of today’s youth. It is a light of hope at a time when fundamental rights for women and the LGBTQI+ community are threatened. Adding to its cheerful and combative message, this queer coming-of-age drama is visually stunning with allures to Xavier Dolan and Alice Rohrwacher’s first works.”

“Wolf And Dog” is produced by Terratreme Filmes in coproduction with La Belle Affaire Productions, with the support of ICA and CNC’s Aide Aux Cinémas Du Monde. The producer is João Matos at Terratreme Filmes. The co-producer is Jérôme Blesson at La Belle Affaire.

The cast is headed by Ana Cabral, Ruben Pimenta and Cristiana Branquinho. The cinematographer is Rui Xavierm, and the editor is João Braz. The music is by Xinobi.

The Portuguese director’s previous works include 2020 documentary “Amor Fati,” which played at Visions Du Réel, DocLisboa, IFFR, CPH-DOX, Shanghai and Gijon, and 2016’s documentary “Ama-San,” which screened at Karlovy Vary, DocLisboa, Cartagena and Sydney.

“Wolf and Dog” forms part of MPM Premium’s push into emerging talent via its New Visions auteur label, which includes “Rafiki” by Wanuri Kahiu.