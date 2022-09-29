Morgan Freeman, Lori McCreary to Produce ‘War Is Coming’ Short From Nigerian Filmmaking Group The Critics Company (EXCLUSIVE)

Morgan Freeman and his producing partner Lori McCreary are set to produce “War Is Coming,” a short film from Nigerian filmmaking collective The Critics Company.

Freeman and McCreary are producing through their Revelations Entertainment production banner.

“War Is Coming” follows the story of Óla, a brash teenager who discovers he is the reincarnation of a demigod, and spirals into his destiny, unprepared for the events that come as a result of this discovery.

The film will debut at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art’s +234 Connect Festival: A Celebration of Nigerian Creativity. It will also be released simultaneously via The Critics Company’s popular YouTube channel.

Said McCreary: “The Smithsonian’s National Museum was a natural way to premiere the film and introduce the world to the uniquely talented Critics in-person.”

Ranging in age from 17 through 21 years old, The Critics became social media sensations following the 2019 release of their sci-fi short “The Chase,” which was created using their mobile phones.

Freeman and McCreary say they are out to “reveal truth” through their company Revelations Entertainment. The company produced the hit CBS series “Madam Secretary,” starring Tea Leoni and Tim Daly, while film credits include the Award-winning “Invictus,” “5 Flights Up” and the documentary “The C Word.”

The Critics Company is based in Kaduna, Nigeria. Formed in 2015, they have been driven by the desire to create “magical experiences” through film for themselves and their community as a whole. Their work has been featured on platforms including the BBC, CNN, Reuters, Al-Jazeera, and the Indie Film Festival.

Revelations, Freeman, and McCreary, and Revelations are represented by CAA and Jason Sloane of Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern and Schuyler M. Moore of Greenberg Glusker. The Critics Company is also represented by CAA .