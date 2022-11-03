Monica Lozano’s Alebrije Touts Mambo, Soccer at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

“Amores Perros” and “Instructions Not Included” producer Monica Lozano is touting mambo and soccer projects at AFM, both of which will debut on Prime Video in November.

The soccer documentary about one of Mexico’s greatest players, “Hugo Sanchez, el Gol y la Gloria,” launches on Nov. 18 while “Mambo Dreams, el sueño de ayer” drops Nov. 30.

Described as the definitive chronicle of Mexico’s greatest athlete, “Hugo Sanchez” traces his early start as a university team player to his stellar time at Spain’s Real Madrid, and eventual fall from grace.

The Prime Video Original will launch worldwide on the streaming platform and will be available to linear TV and other outlets after a holdback, said Lozano.

“Hugo Sanchez” is directed and co-produced by Francisco Javier Padilla, best known for his career-launching feature debut, “Suave Patria, starring Karla Souza, Omar Chaparro and Hector Suarez. He’s currently developing docu series “Los ascendidos” and a short about Eric Clapton, “Eric Clapton’s Crossroads: the Generosity of the Blues.”

Padilla’s Pandilla Films co-produces with Lozano’s Alebrije Producciones.

“Mambo Dreams,” licensed to Prime Video for the Americas, will be available internationally in other markets, Lozano noted.

In the musical drama, mambo king Dámaso Pérez Prado, wakes up in the year 2020 in desperate search for Magdalena, the woman he loved and lost.

Directed by Emilio Maillé (“Rosario Tijeras”), “Mambo Dreams” is produced by El Caiman and Alebrije along with co-producers Simplmente, North Films, Cluster Studio and Estudios Churubusco Azteca.

According to director Emilio Maillé (“Rosario Tijeras”), who co-wrote the drama with Javier Peñalosa, the film is not a biopic but “more a reflection on memory and nostalgia, on getting in touch with the past but in the present.”

Gustavo Angel (“Bolivar, soy yo”), Lozano and Alebrije partner Eamon O’Farrill serve as producers.