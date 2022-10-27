Canada’s Mongrel Media Promotes Andrew Frank to Co-President

Mongrel Media has promoted company veteran Andrew Frank to co-president, Variety has learned. The executive joins current president and founder, Hussain Amarshi, who began the Toronto-based company in 1994.

In the new role, Frank will handle all sales — including those for Mongrel International — and acquisitions. He will also executive produce all Canadian films distributed by Mongrel. Frank has been with the company for 16 years and most recently held the title of VP sales and acquisitions. Previously, he spent six years as the director of home entertainment.

Prior to joining the company in 2006, Frank served as a creative consultant for Robert Redford’s Sundance Cinemas. Before joining the world of film, the exec was the director of marketing and sales at The Coffee Connection in Boston, where he invented and trademarked the Frappuccino.

“I am privileged to join Hussain in leading Mongrel’s highly experienced and cinephilic team as we continue to evolve as distributors,” Frank said in a statement.

“Andrew has been central to Mongrel’s growth over the last decade and a half and, in this new position, he will expand his role and explore opportunities to pivot the company to meet the post-COVID challenges facing our industry,” added Amarshi.

Upcoming Mongrel releases include director Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave” and Oliver Hermanus’ “Living” starring Bill Nighly.

The company’s current library boasts thousands of titles, including important Canadian cinematic projects from acclaimed filmmakers, such as Aisling Walsh’s “Maudie,” John Crowley’s “Brooklyn,” Deepa Mehta’s “Water,” Sarah Polley’s “Away From Her” and “Stories We Tell,” and Kim Nguyen’s “Rebelle/Warwitch.”