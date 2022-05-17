MK2 Films Acquires the Raoul Peck Catalogue From Velvet Film (EXCLUSIVE)

MK2 Films, the company behind six films playing at Cannes including Leonor Serraille’s competition title “Mother and Son,” has acquired French and international rights on the Raoul Peck catalogue from Velvet Film.

MK2 Films will start selling the library of films during the Cannes Film Festival. The Raoul Peck collection comprises documentary and fiction, including the HBO documentary series “Exterminate All the Brutes” which earned Peck a DGA Awards nomination.

The collection also includes “I Am Not Your Negro,” the Oscar-nominated, BAFTA-winning documentary narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, as well as the powerful “Lumumba: Death of a Prophet,” the restored, 4K version of which played at Cannes Classics last year. The doc is a historical investigation weaving Peck’s childhood memories and a tribute to a leading figure of modern African heritage.

MK2 Films will also now represent Peck’s “Haitian films,” a mini-collection comprising three fiction films and a documentary, “Haitian Corner,” “Moloch Tropical,” “Fatal Assistance” and “Murder in Pacot,” a look at Haitian society from dictatorship to democracy over 50 years.

“We are extremely proud to represent Raoul Peck’s vital and political work. He is an essential voice of today, echoing through his films with a relentless attack on racism, genocide and colonialism”, said Nathanaël Karmitz, MK2 Films’ CEO.

Peck said he was pleased to have found such a “renowned, established yet innovative home” for his films. ICM Partners represents Peck’s films in North America.

The Raoul Peck Collection joins MK2 Films’ sprawling library of over 800 films from France and around the world, including the collections of François Truffaut in 1999, Charles Chaplin’s in 2001, Agnès Varda and Jacques Demy’s in 2017 and Jacques Rozier’s earlier this year. The library also boasts films by Claude Chabrol, Michael Haneke, Abbas Kiarostami, Krzysztof Kieślowski, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, David Lynch, Alain Resnais and Gus Van Sant.

MK2 Films is also repping classic films restored in 2K and 4K from film pioneers such as D. W. Griffith and Alice Guy-Blaché, to Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy and Buster Keaton, as well as contemporary filmmakers such as Jia Zhang-Ke, Joachim Trier, Céline Sciamma, Xavier Dolan and Mati Diop.

MK2 Films is also handling several films world premiering across different sections of the festival: Serraille’s (“Jeune Femme”) moving family saga “Mother and Son” in competition; as well as Serge Bozon’s musical romantic comedy “Don Juan” with Tahar Rahim at Cannes Premiere; Marie Kreutzer’s “Corsage” with Vicky Krieps and Davy Chou’s “All The People I’ll Never Be” set for Un Certain Regard; Emmanuelle Nicot’s blistering debut “Love According to Dalva” and Clément Cogitore’s (“The Wakhan Front”) “Sons of Ramses” starring Karim Leklou.