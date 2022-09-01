MK2 Films Reteams With ‘Lost in Paris’ Directors on ‘The Falling Star’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MK2 Films, which is at Venice with “Love Life” playing in competition, is reteaming with Fiona Gordon and Dominique Abel on “The Falling Star,” a darkly comic mystery thriller.

The directing duo is rolling off “Lost in Paris,” their international breakout film, which had a buzzy premiere at Telluride in 2016. The film was also a commercial success, grossing nearly $3 million outside of France, with strong performances in the U.S., Italy, Germany, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand.

“The Falling Star” tells the story of Boris, a former activist who’s been a fugitive for 35 years, and works as a bartender. Boris’ past finally catches up with him when a mysterious stranger appears at the bar, armed and wanting revenge. The appearance of a double, the depressed and solitary Dom, provides Boris’ cunning partner Kayoko and their faithful friend Tim with the perfect escape plan, but they haven’t accounted for Dom’s ex-wife, Fiona, a detective on their trail.

Fionnuala Jamison, managing director at MK2 Films, said: “We fell in love with the hilarious script and are excited to see [Gordon and Abel] bring it to life with their playful yet sophisticated style, which evokes the films of Charlie Chaplin and Jacques Tati.”

The executive added that “The Falling Star” “promises to be their best film yet, with its timeless and escapist appeal providing a perfect antidote for these times.”

The film is produced by Christie Molia at Moteur S’Il Vous Plait and Gordon and Abel’s vehicle Courage Mon Amour.