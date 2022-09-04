MK2 Films Sells Koji Fukada’s Venice Competition Film ‘Love Life’ to Key Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

MK2 Films has scored key territory deals on Japanese director Koji Fukada’s “Love Life,” which makes its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival.

Set in contemporary Japan, “Love Life” is a character-driven film revolving around Taeko and her husband, Jiro, who are living a peaceful existence with her young son, Keita. When a tragic accident brings the boy’s long-lost father, Park, back into her life, Taeko throws herself into helping this deaf and homeless man to cope with the pain and guilt. Popular Japanese actress Fumino Kimura (“The Fable: The Killer Who Doesn’t Kill”) headlines the film.

MK2 Films has now sold the movie to Teodora (Italy), Imagine (Benelux), Leopardo (Portugal), Demiurg (Ex Yugoslavia), New Cinema (Israel), Swallow Wings (Taiwan), Edko (Hong Kong), Impact Films (India) and Encore Inflight (Airlines).

Fukada’s credits include the 2016 movie “Harmonium,” which won the jury prize at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard, as well as “A Girl Missing,” which played at Toronto. His latest film, “The Real Thing,” was part of Cannes 2020’s Official Selection.

“Love Life” was produced by Chipangu, Nagoya Broadcasting Network and Comme Des Cinemas.