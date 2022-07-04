Greenwich Buys WW2-Set Documentary ‘From Where They Stood’ From MK2 Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Greenwich Entertainment has acquired U.S. and Canadian distribution rights to Christophe Cognet’s “From Where They Stood,” a searing WW2-set documentary which premiered at the Berlinale.

Represented in international markets by MK2 Films, “From Where They Stood” went on the win the Spirit of Freedom Award for best documentary at last year’s Jerusalem Film Festival.

Produced by Raphaël Pillosio, “From Where They Stood” retraces the footsteps of a handful of prisoners in Nazi concentration camps who managed to take clandestine photographs of the hell the Nazis were hiding from the world. These photos were either smuggled out or hidden and retrieved after the war.

Greenwich’s Edward Arentz negotiated the acquisition with Fionnuala Jamison of MK2 Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

“In contrast to today, when thankfully, evidence of war crimes and genocide can be gathered often remotely and disseminated worldwide with startling precision and detail, the individuals who took these simple black and white photos risked everything to try to pierce the cloak of secrecy that surrounded the Nazi murder machine,” said Greenwich’s co-president Edward Arentz.

“Cognet’s offers a rigorous yet stirring account of their courage and defiance in the face of totalitarian evil,” Arentz continued.

The documentary had its U.S. premiere at the New York Jewish Film Festival at the Lincoln Center. The North American theatrical release will begin July 15 at NYC’s Film Forum, followed by a tour of major U.S. and Canadian cites.

Greenwich Entertainment recently teamed up with Rialto Distribution on the acquisition of Caroline Vignal’s “My Donkey, My Lover & I,” a French romantic comedy starring “Call My Agent” breakout star Laure Calamy.

The company was co-created by Ed Arentz, co-founder and former managing director of Music Box Films, and Edmondo Schwartz, co-founder of Cohen Media Group, in Sept. 2017 with the goal of handling high-end theatrical movies.

Watch the trailer below: