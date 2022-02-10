Aussie Christmas Rom-Com ‘Mistletoe Ranch’ Begins Shooting (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Fox Entertainment and The Steve Jaggi Company have anounced that principal photography has kicked off for their upcoming romantic holiday co-production “Mistletoe Ranch,” shooting in Australia.

Rhiannon Bannenberg (“Rip Tide,” “Dive Club”) directs the romantic homecoming story, which stars Mercy Cornwall (“Dive Club”) and Jordi Webber (“Power Rangers”) starring in the two lead roles.

“Mistletoe Ranch” is the story of Aimée, a young professional photographer whose job it is to follow boss Gustav, a world-famous photographer himself. As the holidays approach, Aimée receives notice that her family’s traditional Christmas celebrations are under threat, as her late mother is no longer around to host.

Breaking away from her high-pressure job, Aimée returns to Mistletoe Ranch for the first time in seven years to see what is threatening the family’s festivities. There, she must face her ex-fiancé James and a perilous financial situation. Forced to work side-by-side to save the ranch, recent bitterness subsides as old feelings of affection emerge.

Director Rhiannon Bannenberg comments: “I’m excited to be shooting ‘Mistletoe Ranch’ here in Queensland, using movie magic to create a landscape blanketed in snow. ‘Mistletoe Ranch’ is a heart-warming ode to enduring love and being true to yourself. This charming love story between two childhood sweethearts sets the stage for an authentic reconnection that many in the audience dream of.”

“Mistletoe Ranch” is written by Claire Harris and produced by Steve Jaggi with financial support from Screen Queensland, Empire Media Global and Asia Pacific Film Investment Group. Kylie Pascoe and Kelly Son Hing co-produce.

“After a busy 2021, it feels fantastic to be back in production on our next feature film, ‘Mistletoe Ranch,’” said Jaggi. “We’ve assembled a talented cast and crew, and some beautiful equine friends to help bring this hopeful story to life.”

Athabasca Film is handling Australian theatrical distribution for “Mistletoe Ranch,” while Blue Fox Entertainment will represent the film on the global market.