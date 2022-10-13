Minka Kelly, Dermot Mulroney, Maggie Grace to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘Blackwater Lane’

Minka Kelly, Maggie Grace and Dermot Mulroney are set to star in the psychological thriller “Blackwater Lane.”

Based on the New York Times and Sunday Times bestselling book “The Breakdown” by British author B.A. Paris, the film tells the story of a woman (Kelly) who drives by a stranded motorist later who is later revealed to have been murdered.

After a series of terrifying events, the woman becomes convinced she is the killer’s next victim while her husband (Mulroney) and her best friend (Grace) worry about her sanity.

Paris has an international fan base, and “Blackwater Lane” is the first film produced from her books. Filming has now begun in Suffolk, U.K., with Jeff Celentano (“The Hill”) directing.

Producers include Elizabeth Fowler (“Official Secrets”), Warren Ostergard (“The Hill”) and Lucinda Thakrar (“Confession”). 13 Films is handling worldwide sales with Greg Schenz and Tannaz Anisi executive producing. Oleg Shardin is also executive producing. Alex Lane is co-producing.

The film is fully financed by executive producer Ron Cundy and Kompros Films with executive producer Phil Hunt of HeadGear and executive producer Norman Merry of LipSync.

Fowler said: “’Blackwater Lane’ is an intelligent female driven thriller set in the British countryside with lots of layers and a very modern twist. I am hugely excited to work with Jeff, Minka, Maggie and Dermot on B.A. Paris’ chilling, entertaining and adrenaline fuelled story that I think will engage audiences worldwide.”

Kelly is repped by Gersh and Artists First, while Grace is repped by Gersh and Mosaic. Mulroney is repped by Paradigm and Luber Roklin. Paris is repped by Sheila David and Darley Anderson Books.