Michelle Pfeiffer Headlines ‘Wild Four O’Clocks’ By ‘The Batman’ Writer Peter Craig

Michelle Pfeiffer will star in “Wild Four O’Clocks,” which marks the directorial debut of Peter Craig, who wrote Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman” and has a story credit on the upcoming “Top Gun: Maverick,” which will premiere at Cannes.

Protagonist Pictures are handling international sales on the project and will introduce it to buyers at the Cannes Film Market. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales on the film.

Oscar nominee Marc Platt (“La La Land,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Bridge of Spies”) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (“Oslo,” “Drive,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”) are producing.

In “Wild Four O’Clocks,” after their father is sent to prison, two young brothers are placed in the care of their estranged grandmother (Pfeiffer), a vibrant and larger-than-life woman who will quickly have to learn how to care for the heartbroken yet strong-willed boys.

Protagonist head of sales Janina Vilsmaier said: “Launching Craig’s directorial debut, which is an uplifting and universal tale of family bonding told through the eyes of a child, in the great tradition of American storytelling, is a huge honor. Michelle’s magnetism and deeply nuanced performance style makes her the perfect choice to lead this heart-warming and inspiring drama.”

Craig’s credits also include “The Town,” starring Ben Affleck, Jon Hamm and Blake Lively; Nora Fingscheidt’s “The Unforgivable,” starring Sandra Bullock; and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” Parts 1 & 2. He is also set to write the upcoming sequel to Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning “Gladiator.”

Craig is represented by CAA, Grandview and attorney Don Steele.

Oscar nominee Pfeiffer’s credits include “Dangerous Liaisons,” “Scarface,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” “Love Field,” “Batman Returns,” “The Age of Innocence” and “What Lies Beneath.” She has recently been in “Antman,” “French Exit,” “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” She is represented by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Barry Hirsch.