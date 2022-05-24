Michelle Pfeiffer Drama ‘Wild Four O’Clocks’ Sells Out Internationally for Protagonist

Michelle Pfeiffer drama “Wild Four O’Clocks” has sold out internationally for Protagonist Pictures, which has closed a major deal with Sony Pictures-backed Stage 6 Films for a host of markets.

The film marks the directorial debut of Peter Craig, who wrote Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman.” The story centers on two young brothers who, after their father is imprisoned, are placed in the care of their estranged grandmother (Pfeiffer), a vibrant and larger-than-life woman who will quickly have to learn how to care for the heartbroken yet strong-willed boys.

Protagonist introduced the project to buyers at the ongoing Marché du Film, and has closed deals with VVS Films for Canada, Paradiso Films for Benelux and Eagle Pictures for Italy.

Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films struck a multi-territory deal for the project, taking all other international markets. Jon Freedberg, executive VP of content strategy and operations, and Katie Anderson, VP of acquisitions, made the deal for Sony.

CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales for the film, which is produced by Oscar nominee Marc Platt (“La La Land,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Bridge of Spies”) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (“Oslo,” “Drive,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”).

“The energy and pace with which our valued international distribution partners leapt at this project is a testament to its incredible strength and signals a triumphant return to the in-person markets we’ve missed so much,” said Janina Vilsmaier, head of sales at Protagonist.

“The package that Marc and Adam have assembled, led by a dream team of creatives in Peter and Michelle, has contributed to the truly electric atmosphere on the Croisette and it’s been an honor to represent it.”

Despite heavy-hitting global streaming deals for packages like “Pain Hustlers” (Netflix) and “Fingernails” (Apple), a sweep of territory sales for a project like “Wild Four O’Clocks” points to a healthy market for international distributors.