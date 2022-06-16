Michel Ocelot’s New Animated Feature Lures International Buyers for Playtime (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess,” BAFTA-winning French director Michel Ocelot (“Kirikou and the Sorceress”)’s anticipated new animated feature, has been sold by Paris-based Playtime to major territories.

The colorful film is playing at this week’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival where Ocelot is the recipient of the Honorary Cristal Award paying tribute to his laureled career.

Launched at the Cannes film market, “The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess” has already been acquired for Italy (Movies Inspired), Canada (Axia), Ex-yougoslavie (MCF) and Portugal (Leopardo). The company is currently in talks with other buyers in the rest of Europe.

Ocelot’s film, which is produced by Christophe Rossignon’s well-established banner Nord-Ouest Films, tells three tales set in three different eras and worlds. In Ancient Egypt, a young king becomes the first black pharaoh to deserve the hand of his loved one. During the French Middle Ages, a mysterious wild boy steals from the rich to give to the poor. In 18th century Turkey, a prince of pastries and a princess of roses escape the palace to live their love.

Studio O and Artémis Productions are co-producing the film which will be released in France by Diaphana in October 2022. Ocelot previously won a BAFTA award with “Les 3 inventeurs,” and won several prizes at Annecy, including the Grand Prize with “Kirikou and the Sorceress,” and attended Cannes with “Azur et Asmar.” Ocelot also won the Cesar award for best animated film with “Dilili à Paris.”

A director-driven sales and co-production banner, Playtime has handled a select number of animated films from revered auteurs in the past, for instance Dominique Monféry’s “Eleanor’s Secrets,” Jean-François Laguionie’s “Louise by the Shore,” and Eric Omond’s “Loulou.”

Playtime’s current slate also includes Francois Ozon’s untitled film with Isabelle Huppert and Dany Boon, and Ruth Mader’s thriller “Serviam – I will serve” with Maria Dragus.