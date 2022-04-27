Michael Sheen, Tom Odell, Ray Panthaki Join TEDxSoho Lineup – Global Bulletin

TALK

Emmy-nominated Michael Sheen (“Good Omens”) will join the upcoming TEDxSoho talk on May 30 at London’s Cambridge Theatre virtually via a pre-recorded session. The event will also feature an in-person talk from actor Ray Panthaki, recently BIFA-nominated for “Boiling Point,” while Brit and Ivor Novello-winning singer-songwriter Tom Odell will be performing.

Hosted by “The Battersea Poltergeist” podcast creator Danny Robins, the curated program of short inspirational talks features previously announced speakers including U.K Cinema Association CEO Phil Clapp, Variety international editor Manori Ravindran, author and computational biologist, autism advocate and winer of the 2020 Science Book Award, Dr. Camilla Pang, and a performance from ex-Razorlight guitarist David Ellis. Confirmed speakers also include Karl Lokko, a former gang leader turned activist, poet, public speaker, adventurer and personal advisor to Prince Harry; Professor Katy Shaw, author of a report into post-COVID cultural recovery; restaurateur Paulo De Tarso; author and journalist Janet Wang; and art critic, curator, art historian and presenter Aindrea Emelife.

The event is created by Sam Orams.

“Agent” – behind the scenes Zentropa

SALES

TrustNordisk has boarded sales on Zentropa-produced drama-comedy series “Agent,” directed by Nikolaj Lie Kaas (the Department Q franchise). The series, which will be a self-ironic story about an agent in the film and entertainment industry, has started shooting and stars Esben Smed (“Follow The Money”) in the lead alongside César-winner Sidse Babett Knudsen (“Borgen”), Dar Salim (“Darkland”), Ulrich Thomsen (“The Marco Effect”) and San Sebastian Silver Seashell-winning Lars Ranthe (“Another Round”). All cast members will take part in the series as more or less caricatured versions of themselves.

“Agent” is produced by Zentropa for TV2 and is expected to release locally in 2023, with delivery in Q4 2023. The series has a budget of €5.7 million ($6 million) and will consist of eight episodes of 40 minutes each.

TRAILER

Sony Music Entertainment and Trafalgar Releasing have released a trailer for “George Michael Freedom Uncut,” an autobiographical feature documentary narrated by the late Grammy Award winner. In the film, Michael reveals openly the two distinct sides of his life – his very public music career and his private personal life that cameras never truly saw. Michael was heavily involved in and dedicated to the making of this documentary before his death in 2016. It features several famous faces including Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Ricky Gervais, Nile Rogers, Mark Ronson, Tracey Emin, Liam Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Jean Paul Gaultier, James Corden, Tony Bennett, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Tatjana Patitz. The film is produced by Big Geoff Overseas Limited in conjunction with Sony Music Entertainment and distributed theatrically worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing on June 22.