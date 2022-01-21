Michael Douglas to be Guest of Honor at Meihodo International Youth Visual Media Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL

Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Michael Douglas will serve as guest of honor and advisor at the fourth annual Meihodo International Youth Visual Media Festival. Douglas will appear during the short film festival’s 2022 virtual awards ceremony to announce the grand prize winner and offer insights to young filmmakers. The ceremony will be organized via Japan-based Meihodo’s U.S. headquarters in New York City, and stream on YouTube for U.S. audiences on Feb. 22,

The theme of this year’s festival will be “Dreaming Big in the Digital Revolution.” The festival has received thousands of entries from around the world and Meihodo will introduce a new element, awarding top winners with custom NFTs and cryptocurrency and bestowing a prize of $20,000 to one standout work, with total prize money exceeding $100,000.

“I’ve had the good fortune to work in the film business for decades, and I’m both humbled and excited to connect with young filmmakers at the fourth annual Meihodo festival,” Douglas said. “From a young age, thanks to my father, I’ve had a front-row seat to watching films be made and it’s a pleasure to not only share some of that wisdom but also learn from a new wave of artists.”

The festival’s special advisor is Oscar-winning “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” composer Tan Dun and the honorary chair is acclaimed producer Yue-Sai Kan.

APPOINTMENTS

Banijay Iberia has appointed Miguel Martín as the new managing director of its label Zeppelin, replacing Amparo Castellano. Zeppelin’s recent hits include “Secret Story,” “Big Brother,” “The Bridge and SKAM España.” Martín began his tenure at Banijay Iberia in 2019 at IP development hub Banijay Birds and has also served as executive producer on local titles including “LOL: Last One Laughing” for Amazon Prime Video. He has also directed and produced shows across multiple genres. The executive also has U.S. experience, having served as executive producer on formats for NBC-Telemundo and FOX.

Meanwhile, Sivan Pillay has been appointed CEO of the newly formed Trace Studios, which was formed by the acquisition of Trace by the Cape Town-based Okuhle Media Studios. Pillay joined Endemol South Africa in 2000 and rose to managing director in 2008. He was named CEO of Endemol Shine Africa after the global Endemol-Shine merger. After his Endemol years and until the end of 2021, Pillay was the founder and CEO of 360 Degrees South and Zero Gravity TV and Media where he developed over 40 TV formats that will be part of Trace Studios format catalogue.

“Son Nefesime Kadar” BBC Studios/Pastel Film

ADAPTATION

BBC Studios and Pastel Film are adapting Sally Wainwright’s BAFTA winning drama “Happy Valley” for the Turkish audience as “Son Nefesime Kadar,” the first time it has been remade for an international audience. Acclaimed actor Nurgül Yeşilçay stars as Catherine Cawood, a no-nonsense police sergeant in a small town whose world is turned upside down when the man she thinks is responsible for her daughter’s death – Tommy Lee Royce- is released from prison. Emre Bey plays Royce, with Emre Kinay playing Catherine’s ex-husband Richard Cawood and Ertan Saban as new character, Vedat.

Adapted by Hatice Meryem, whose previous work includes local adaptations of “Shameless” and “Desperate Housewives,” the series is currently in production in Istanbul. It is produced by Yaşar İrvül and Efe İrvül and directed by Deniz Çelebi Dikilitaş. It is due to air on free-to-air channel FOX in the coming months.

RELEASE

Tribeca Film Festival selection and Nashville Film Festival grand jury prize winning film “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” is currently on release in U.K. cinemas. The music documentary explores the life and career of legendary The Beach Boys musician Brian Wilson, through a literal and metaphorical road trip exploring his hometown. 2022 marks 60 years of The Beach Boys. The film features 36 of Wilson’s most iconic hits, including “God Only Knows,” “Good Vibrations” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” rare tracks, never-before-heard demos and his personal home movies and photo albums.

In addition, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Nick Jonas and Taylor Hawkins share the impact Wilson has had on their careers. The documentary is by “Streetlight Harmonies” filmmaker Brent Wilson (no relation).

“‘Long Promised Road’ is an affectionate and satisfying movie, sentimental at times but often stirringly insightful, a collection of pinpoint testimonials to Wilson’s artistry by such authoritative fans as Springsteen and Elton John, and a movie that lets the enchanting qualities of Wilson’s music cascade over you,” wrote Variety critic Owen Gleiberman in his review of the film.