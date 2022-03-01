Miami World Premiere ‘Parsley’ Bows Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Dominican filmmaker Jose Maria Cabral has shared the trailer to his eighth feature, “Parsley,” with Variety ahead of its world premiere at the Miami Int’l Film Festival.

New York-based Visit Films is handling world sales rights on the drama.

As in his Sundance title “Woodpeckers” (“Carpinteros”) and his more recent films, Cabral trains his lens on the marginalized in his country. “Parsley” (“Perejil”) is based on the 1937 Perejil Massacre when Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo ordered the execution of Haitian communities on the country’s border with Haiti. In some cases, soldiers verified the person’s Haitian roots by how they pronounced the word perejil (parsley), where their French-Haitian Creole accents would give them away.

The infamous massacre is seen through the eyes of Marie (Cyndie Lundy) a young Haitian woman, nine months pregnant, whose loving husband Frank (Ramon Emilio Candelario) is a Dominican. Despite the rising racial tensions, she lives a peaceful life with him until one night, the soldiers raid the village to carry out Trujillo’s order.

The trailer opens at the funeral of Marie’s mother, then segues to Frank reassuring her that she will be safe despite warnings about the pending attacks. One night, he runs off to investigate a fire and does not return. She flees the village but goes back to look for him where the brutal slayings continue. Meanwhile, she seeks help and prays as her labor pains grow more acute.

Produced by Rafael Elíaz Muñoz, some 80% of the film was shot at the Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios, operated by the film’s lead producer, Lantica Media. Haitian-American actor-producer Jimmy Jean-Louis (“Rattlesnakes,” “Heroes”), a driving force on the Latin American and African production scene, boarded the film last year to serve as one of the executive producers, along with Albert Martinez, COO of Lantica Media, and Cabral.

“We had to recreate the Dajabon community and build the whole set,” said Cabral, adding: “It was important to shoot in a controlled set because that way, we could recreate the era and also, because there were many scenes with fire.”

“Lately, I’ve been very interested in historical films, in revisiting the past,” said Cabral. “While reading about the Trujillo dictatorship in 2018, this event had a great impact on me and I understood how important it was to take it to the cinema to show how violent and bloodthirsty Trujillo was with his political ideas and persecutions.”

“Fortunately, we are no longer living in the dictatorship of 1937 and there is now a climate of freedom that did not exist before, but there is still room for improvement in our relations,” he added.

“I feel that as filmmakers, our combat weapon is the camera, and with it we can capture new perspectives,” he observed.