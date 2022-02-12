Mia Wasikowska to Lead Teen Cult Thriller ‘Club Zero’ From ‘Little Joe’ Director Jessica Hausner (EXCLUSIVE)

Mia Wasikowska will take on the lead role in “Little Joe” director Jessica Hausner’s cult thriller “Club Zero,” Variety can reveal.

The Australian actor will portray an unusual schoolteacher in Hausner’s second English-language film, which begins shooting in the U.K. and Austria in July.

Wasikowska was most recently seen in Mia Hansen-Løve’s Cannes-premiering film “Bergman Island.”

In “Club Zero,” Wasikowska’s teacher takes a job at an elite school and forms a strong bond with five students — a relationship that eventually takes a dangerous turn.

Discussing the film at the Doha Film Institute’s Qumra event last year, Hausner described the film as “a lot about eating,” relating to eating disorders and “eating behaviors.”

This will be Hausner’s sixth feature. Her last film, “Little Joe,” was in competition in Cannes in 2019 and won the best actress award for Emily Beecham. The Austrian director, who made her debut with “Lovely Rita,” is a regular at Cannes, where all of her previous films have shown, except for “Lourdes,” which was in competition in Venice in 2009.

“Club Zero” is being produced by Coop99 (Austria), Essential Filmproduktion (Germany), Coproduction Office U.K. (U.K.) and Parisienne de Production (France). World sales are being handled by Coproduction Office.

The pic is being financed with the support of the Austrian Film Institute, Vienna Film Fund, FISA — Film Industry Support Austria, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Eurimages, ARTE France Cinema and ZDF/Arte (Grand Accord), ORF (Film/Television Agreement) and BBC Film.

Producers are Bruno Wagner, Philippe Bober, Mike Goodridge, Johannes Schubert, Martin Gschlacht and Hausner.

Wasikowska’s break-out roles came via Lisa Chodolenko’s “The Kids Are All Right,” and Tim Burton’s 2010 film “Alice in Wonderland” and the 2016 sequel “Alice Through the Looking Glass.” Her other credits include “Jane Eyre,” “Restless,” “Albert Nobbs,” “Stoker,” “Tracks,” “Only Lovers Left Alive,” “Crimson Peak” and “The Devil All the Time.”

Wasikowska is represented by RGM Artists, WME and Sloan Offer Weber & Dern.