MetFilm Sales Boards Worldwide Sales on ‘Eric Ravilious: Drawn to War’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MetFilm Sales has acquired worldwide sales rights, excluding the U.K., to filmmaker Margy Kinmonth’s feature documentary “Eric Ravilious: Drawn to War.”

Written, directed and produced by Kinmonth, executive produced by Maureen Murray and made by Foxtrot Films, the film is the true story of one of Britain’s greatest landscape artists. Eric Ravilious was the first war artist to die in WWII. Set against the wartime locations that inspired him, the film brings to life the undervalued British artist.

Made in co-operation with Imperial War Museums, the documentary unfolds in Ravilious’ own words, through previously unseen private correspondence and rare archive film. Shot entirely on location in the U.K., Portugal and Ireland, the film features contributions from Ai Weiwei, Alan Bennett, Grayson Perry, Robert Macfarlane, Freddy Fox and Tamsin Greig.

Currently on theatrical release in the U.K., the film has grossed more than £275,000 ($297,000) at the box office and is on track to be one of the highest grossing documentaries of the year there.

Head of MetFilm Sales Zak Brilliant said: “We are excited to build upon the great local success of ‘Eric Ravilious: Drawn to War’ and find the best partners to release the film around the world.”

Kinmonth said: “I’ve always wanted to bring the dramatic and previously untold story of this brave war artist to the big screen. Ravilious’s stunning legacy is so cinematic and never ceases to inspire. I’m delighted the film has done so phenomenally well with audiences across the U.K. and excited to take his story out to a wider world.”

Murray added: “MetFilm’s reputation and experience in the feature documentary arena is renowned and we are delighted to be working with the MetFilm Sales team on the international roll-out of Foxtrot’s latest Margy Kinmonth film.”

The MetFilm Sales team will introduce the film to international buyers at the upcoming Mipcom market in Cannes.