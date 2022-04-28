MetFilm Sales Acquires Feature Doc ‘Delikado’ Prior to Hot Docs World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Ahead of its world premiere at Hot Docs, London-based MetFilm Sales has acquired worldwide rights (excluding the U.S.) for feature documentary “Delikado,” directed by Karl Malakunas.

The film is an environmental thriller set in Palawan, one of Asia’s hottest new tourist destinations. Within this idyllic setting, forests and wildlife are being pillaged by criminal gangs, often supported by politicians and their cronies.

Human life is cheap and mortal danger constant and pulpable. In such an environment, a tiny network of environmental crusaders, led by the charismatic Bobby, Tata and Mayor Nieves, risk their lives and the safety of their families to prevent the thieving and destruction of their homeland.

The film is the first feature film for filmmaker and journalist Karl Malakunas, who has been covering environmental issues, conflict, natural disasters and political upheavals for two decades. After living in the Philippines for eight years while working as AFP’s Manila bureau chief, Malakunas has drawn on his experiences, contacts and deep inside knowledge of the country to make “Delikado.”

The documentary will receive its world premiere as part of the Hot Docs competition selection on April 29.

The film is produced by Marty Syjuco, Michael Collins and Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala.

Executive producers are Jody Allen, Suparna Bhasin, Jim Butterworth, Daniel J. Chalfen, James Costa, Erika Dilday, Sally Jo Fifer, Beadie Finzi, Alexandra Johnes, Ali Marsh, Laura Nix, Shanida Scotland, Rebecca Teitel and Chris White.

The film is produced by Thoughtful Robot and Narravi Films, co-produced by ITVS, in association with Bertha Foundation, Doc Society Climate Story Fund, SFFILM, Sundance Institute, TIME Studios, Vulcan Productions, Naked Edge Films, Felt Films, MaiTri Foundation and Ryan Cooper Family Foundation.