Menemsha Takes Critics’ Favorite ‘America’ for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Beta Cinema has revealed that Menemsha Films has taken all rights to Ofir Raul Graizer’s critically acclaimed drama “America” for North America amidst strong interest for the territory.

The sensual, visually impressive melodrama about a tragic incident turning upside down the life of a Tel Aviv-based couple and their childhood friend was rewarded with an enthusiastic standing ovation at its world premiere at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, where it played in the Crystal Globe Competition, and radiant reviews in the trade and consumer press.

In “America,” Chicago-based swimming coach Eli returns to his homeland, Israel, after 10 years of absence. A visit to his childhood friend Yotam and his newly engaged fiancée Iris will set a series of events in motion that will affect everyone’s lives.

The film is directed by Graizer, whose feature film debut “The Cakemaker” was a worldwide festival and sales hit, collecting numerous awards, including seven awards of the Israeli Film Academy, thus becoming Israel’s official entry to the Oscars in 2018. “America” was awarded with the trophy for best actress for Oshrat Ingedashet at the Jerusalem Film Festival.

In his review for Variety, Guy Lodge called the film “visually iridescent and unexpectedly buoyant,” and praised it for its “sensual delicacy.” He added that it “braids blunt melodramatic storytelling with a softer, more searching look at conflicted identity, both cultural and sexual.” Other critics were equally complimentary. TheVariety interview with the director can be found here.

Menemsha Films CEO Neil Friedman commented: “The film ‘America’ is a uniquely beautiful love story and the most beautifully photographed film ever from Israel. American audiences will relish the compassionate filmmaking and storytelling from writer/director Ofir Raul Grazier embodied in this wonderful film.”

Graizer stated: “I am honored to bring ‘America’ to the North American audiences. This very personal film is an invitation and I welcome the audience to discover something of themselves in it.”

Graizer is currently working on a number of projects including his original cross-genre screenplay “Beautiful Absence,” and the psychological drama “The Shepherd’s Dream.” He is also attached to the musical bio-pic “Moondog,” written by “Law & Order SVU” producer/writer Denis Hamil. Graizer is represented by Brett Etre at Untitled Entertainment and the law firm of Hertz Lichtenstein Young & Polk LLP.

“America” was produced by Laila Films (Israel) in coproduction with Schiwago Film (Germany) and Mimesis Film (Czech Republic). It was funded by the Rabinovich Foundation, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, The Czech Film Fund and Mifal Hapais. It will be released by Nachshon Films in Israel and by Mimesis Film in the Czech Republic at the end of 2022.