Memento International Acquires Cannes’ Un Certain Regard Film ‘Sick of Myself’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Memento International has acquired “Sick of Myself,” a movie by L.A.-based Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli which will world premiere at Cannes in Un Certain Regard.

Borgli previously directed the short films including “Former Cult Member Hears Music For The First Time” and “Eer” which played at Sundance.

“Sick of Myself” stars Kristine Kujath Thorp (“Ninjababy”, “The Burning Sea”) and Eirik Sæther, a contemporary artist who is making his acting debut. The film was lensed by Benjamin Loeb, the cinematographer of “Pieces of a Woman,” “Mandy” and “When You Finish Saving the World.”

The pic revolves around Signe and Thomas whose dysfunctional relationship takes a vicious turn when Thomas suddenly breaks through as a contemporary artist. Signe embarks on a desperate quest to regain her status and attract attention by creating a new persona at all costs.

Andrea Berentsen Ottmar and Dyveke Bjørkly Graver at Oslo Pictures, the banner behind Joachim Trier’s Oscar-nominated “The Worst Person in the World,” producing it with Sweden-based Garage Film International and Film i Väst.

“You don’t often see such a bold and original proposition of cinema,” stated Memento International which will handle world sales on the movie. The company described the film as “a societal satire full of dark humor and unforgettable moments.”

“Sick of Myself” joins Memento International’s Cannes 2022 slate which also includes Tarik Saleh’s Cannes’ Palme d’Or contender “Boy From Heaven” and Marcelo Gomes’s Brazilian romantic tale “Paloma” which will have its world market premiere in Cannes. Memento International’s roster also includes Berlinale competition film “The Line” by Ursula Meier and French thriller “Tropic of Violence” by Manuel Schapira.